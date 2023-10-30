While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 30

Israel urges Russia to protect Israelis, Jews amid Dagestan unrest
Israel urged Russian authorities on Sunday to protect Israelis and Jews in their jurisdictions following media reports of potential reprisals by pro-Palestinian protesters in the Russian Republic of Dagestan.
A statement by the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem said the Israeli ambassador in Moscow was working with Russian authorities. “The State of Israel views gravely attempts to harm Israelis citizens and Jews anywhere,” the statement said.
Israeli media aired footage from Makhachkala airport in Dagestan appearing to show scores of youths, incensed at the Gaza war, storming the tarmac in search of passengers from a flight that had been due to land from Tel Aviv.
At least 10 dead in Indian train collision: Official
At least 10 people were killed and about 25 were injured in a collision between two passenger trains in India’s Andhra Pradesh state on Sunday, a senior government official said.
At least three coaches of one of the trains carrying scores of passengers was derailed in the incident, Nagalakshmi. S, a senior government official stationed in Vizianagaram, a district situated near the accident site, told Reuters.
The accident occurred when a Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train stopped due to a break in an overhead cable and the oncoming train, a Visakhapatnam-Palasa Express service, rammed into it, derailing some carriages, a senior railways official said.
Erdogan vows victory over ‘imperialists’ on Turkey’s centenary
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed on Sunday to stand up to “imperialist” forces as he led Turkish centenary celebrations in the shadow of Israel’s escalating war with Hamas militants in Gaza.
Erdogan took centre stage during day-long events that both honoured the republic’s secular founder and played up the achievement of his Islamic-rooted party that has run Turkey since 2002.
“Our country is in safe hands, you may rest in peace,” Erdogan said after laying a wreath at the mausoleum of military commander and statesman Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.
Sinner edges out Medvedev for Vienna title
Italy’s Jannik Sinner won his fourth ATP title of the season on Sunday after beating Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (9/7), 4-6, 6-3 in the final in Vienna.
Sinner defeated Medvedev for the second time in three weeks, having also overcome the Russian in the Beijing final at the start of October.
Medvedev was attempting to retain the title he won last year in Austria but Sinner nudged ahead in the final set, taking his ninth break point of an 18-minute game for a 3-1 lead.
Haaland double leads City to 3-0 win over United in Manchester derby
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland struck his first two goals at Old Trafford as they ran roughshod over Manchester United in a 3-0 thrashing in Sunday’s heated Premier League derby.
Pep Guardiola’s treble winners are third in the standings on 24 points after 10 games, two points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur. United, whose defeat was their first in four games in all competitions, are eighth with 15 points.
United have lost six of the last eight matches against their local rivals, including a 2-1 FA Cup final defeat in City’s treble campaign last term to match United’s 1999 achievement.