While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 3

Trump reaped over US$100 million through fraud, New York says as trial starts



A defiant Donald Trump attacked New York’s attorney general and the judge overseeing his civil fraud trial as it began on Monday, with a state lawyer accusing the former president of generating more than US$100 million (S$137.31 million) by lying about his real estate empire.

Attorney General Letitia James is seeking at least US$250 million in fines, a permanent ban against Trump and his sons Donald Jr and Eric from running businesses in New York and a five-year commercial real estate ban against Trump and the Trump Organization.

Testimony in the Manhattan courtroom began following opening statements, with Donald Bender, a partner at Mazars USA and longtime accountant for Trump’s businesses, as the state’s first witness.

