While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 3

Trump reaped over US$100 million through fraud, New York says as trial starts
A defiant Donald Trump attacked New York’s attorney general and the judge overseeing his civil fraud trial as it began on Monday, with a state lawyer accusing the former president of generating more than US$100 million (S$137.31 million) by lying about his real estate empire.
Attorney General Letitia James is seeking at least US$250 million in fines, a permanent ban against Trump and his sons Donald Jr and Eric from running businesses in New York and a five-year commercial real estate ban against Trump and the Trump Organization.
Testimony in the Manhattan courtroom began following opening statements, with Donald Bender, a partner at Mazars USA and longtime accountant for Trump’s businesses, as the state’s first witness.
UN authorises Haiti security mission to fight gangs
The United Nations Security Council on Monday authorised a foreign security mission to Haiti, a year after the Caribbean country asked for help to fight violent gangs that have largely overrun its capital Port-au-Prince.
The 15-member council also expanded a UN arms embargo to include all gangs. The embargo previously only applied to designated individuals. Haitian officials have said guns used by gangs are believed to be mostly imported from the United States.
The council adopted a resolution, drafted by the US and Ecuador, that authorises the so-called Multinational Security Support mission “to take all necessary measures” - code for use of force.
US Rep Gaetz says he will try to unseat House Speaker McCarthy this week
US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy faced a threat to his leadership on Monday as a right-wing fellow Republican, Representative Matt Gaetz, said he would try to oust him as speaker this week, a move that could plunge Congress into a crisis days after dodging a federal government shutdown.
Gaetz, who has clashed with McCarthy for months, said he would file a motion that would set up a vote to remove McCarthy as speaker.
“We have a lot of folks in Congress who I think would be very capable to serve as speaker. We need to rebuild trust,” Gaetz told reporters.
Chelsea end goal drought to beat Fulham 2-0
Chelsea finally found the net as they won 2-0 at neighbours Fulham in the Premier League on Monday with Mykhailo Mudryk scoring his first goal for the Blues and Armando Broja also on target as he celebrated his full return from injury.
Mauricio Pochettino’s hugely expensive side had failed to score in each of their previous three league games and had notched up only five goals in six league matches this season before their visit to Craven Cottage.
But in the space of two first-half minutes they seized control of the West London derby. In the 18th minute, Ukraine winger Mudryk chested down a cross from Levi Colwill and slotted the ball past Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno before poor defending by the hosts allowed Broja to double the lead a minute later.
A second UK police force opens investigation into Russell Brand claims
A second British police force said on Monday it had launched an investigation following allegations of harassment and stalking made against actor and comedian Russell Brand.
Last month, the Sunday Times newspaper and Channel 4 TV’s documentary show Dispatches reported four women had accused Brand, 48, of sex offences, including a rape, between 2006 and 2013.
Brand has rejected the “very serious criminal allegations”, saying on his social media channels that he had never had non-consensual sex.