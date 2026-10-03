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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 3, 2026

US President Donald Trump is seeking to lower domestic fuel prices - triggered by the US’ war in Iran - ahead of Nov 3 midterm elections.

G-7 countries agree on release of diesel and oil stocks

Group of Seven (G-7) countries agreed on Oct 2 to release 100 million barrels of diesel and crude oil from emergency reserves and pledged to refrain from energy export restrictions after pressure from US President Donald Trump.

The US led a pressure campaign on the European Union to draw down emergency diesel inventories, with the Trump administration warning that failure to act could lead to a US ban on diesel exports.

Such a ban could sharply reduce supplies to Europe, which has become increasingly reliant on US diesel, and potentially inflict high economic costs on the bloc.

Trump is seeking to cool surging fuel prices ahead of the November midterm elections.

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Governor vows to close legal loophole after Cornell gang rape

PHOTO: REUTERS

New York Governor Kathy Hochul vowed on Oct 2 to close a legal loophole allowing offenders to avoid rape charges if their victims were willingly intoxicated, as in the case of an alleged gang rape at Cornell University.

There has been an outcry in the United States over a decision by prosecutors not to file charges in the case at the Ivy League college two years ago, prompting the governor to appoint state Attorney-General Letitia James as a special prosecutor.

The investigation was reopened on Sept 28 after the alleged victim filed a civil lawsuit, fuelling allegations that the elite college failed to properly hold the men accountable.

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UK murder suspect charged with preparing Farage attack

PHOTO: REUTERS

A 28-year-old man already charged with the murder of one politician, has been charged with preparing acts of terrorism, including against hard-right leader Nigel Farage, British police announced Oct 2.

Police said Joshua Kerry had been charged with one count of preparing acts of terrorism for actions allegedly carried out between May 31, 2024 and July 8, 2026.

In July, Kerry was charged with the murder of former MP and Reform UK spokesperson Ann Widdecombe, who was found dead in her home at the age of 78.

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Death row execution survivor Christa Pike on ventilator

Convicted murderer Christa Pike is unconscious, intubated and receiving breathing assistance from a ventilator after Tennessee’s failed attempt to execute her, her attorneys said on Oct 2, providing the first detailed account of the extent of injuries she suffered during the lethal injection.

Hospital staff are working to save Pike’s life and clear the lethal drug pentobarbital from her system, her attorneys said, in an emergency court filing seeking an order requiring Tennessee’s Department of Correction to preserve evidence from the Sept 30 botched execution.

Pike remains in critical condition, her lawyers said, two days after the state administered two doses of pentobarbital but failed to kill her.

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Djokovic survives China Open scare against wildcard Bu

Novak Djokovic survived a scare to beat world No. 104 Bu Yunchaokete 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-2 in the second round of the China Open on Oct 2 in Beijing.

It was not an easy fight for the 39-year-old Serbian, a firm favourite in China who has never lost in Beijing in 31 matches.

Pumped-up home hope Bu, 24, threatened to spoil the party in the marathon two-hour 52-minute match, frustrating Djokovic by pushing him back and forth across the baseline.

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