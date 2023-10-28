While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 28

Israeli military spokesman says ground forces expanding operations in Gaza
Israeli air and ground forces are stepping up operations in the Gaza Strip, Israel’s chief military spokesperson said on Friday, amid reports of heavy bombing of the besieged enclave, where internet and mobile phone services were cut off.
“In the last hours, we intensified the attacks in Gaza,” Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told a televised news briefing.
He said the air force was conducting extensive strikes on tunnels and other infrastructure.
Biden meets Wang as US-China gear up towards expected leaders summit
US President Joe Biden met China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday, holding an hour of talks that the White House characterised as a “good opportunity” in keeping lines of communication open between the two geopolitical rivals.
Wang earlier held a second day of meetings with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as the two countries seek to manage differences while laying groundwork for an expected summit between Biden and his counterpart Xi Jinping in November.
Biden still hopes to see Xi in the near future, White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters, but could not say whether an agreement was struck for the two presidents to meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit next month in San Francisco.
Maine police trawl river in manhunt for Lewiston mass shooter suspect
Police in Maine extended their round-the-clock search for suspected Lewiston mass shooter Robert R. Card into the early hours of Friday morning, as the US Army reservist eluded a manhunt following the bar and bowling alley massacres that killed 18 people and wounded 13 more.
Police in Maine planned to trawl the waters of the Androscoggin River with divers and sonar on Friday in their search for US army reservist Robert R. Card, who they suspect is the mass shooter who killed 18 people at a bar and bowling alley in Lewiston this week.
Officials ordered tens of thousands of area residents to shelter in place for their safety and indicated that the manhunt could continue for at least several days more.
US judge asks Trump if he wants his federal election trial televised
A US judge on Friday asked former President Donald Trump whether he wants to appear on television when he stands trial in federal court on charges of attempting to overturn his 2020 election defeat.
US District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington asked Trump’s lawyers to give their opinion by Nov 10 on media requests to broadcast the trial, which is scheduled to begin in March 2024.
In two separate filings, NBC News and a coalition of 19 media organisations and press advocacy groups argue that the public has a right to see an unprecedented trial of a former US president who is also the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination. They argue that a federal rule barring broadcast of criminal proceedings is unconstitutional.
Tottenham go five points clear with 2-1 win at Palace
Tottenham Hotspur opened a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace as their unbeaten start to the season continued on Friday.
Ange Postecoglou’s side were matched by London rivals Palace throughout an even opening period but took charge once a Joel Ward own goal gave them the lead shortly after the break.
Spurs captain Son Heung-min then tapped in his eighth league goal of the season after 66 minutes to effectively seal the points and the visitors were in cruise control until Jordan Ayew struck in stoppage time for Palace.