While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 26

Democrats to get a less redacted Mueller report for impeachment inquiry

Congressional Democrats reviewing possible impeachment of President Donald Trump won a court order compelling the US Justice Department to turn over grand-jury materials from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

The House Judiciary Committee had shown "that it needs the grand-jury material referenced and cited in the Mueller Report to avoid a possible injustice in the impeachment inquiry," chief judge Beryl Howell said in a 75-page ruling.

The Justice Department had opposed the request, citing the need to preserve grand-jury secrecy.

The committee, led by New York Democrat Jerrold Nadler, sued to force release of information underpinning Mueller's report in July.

Pope apologises after Amazon statues thrown in river

Pope Francis on Friday apologised for the theft of indigenous Amazonian statues from a Rome church, saying they had been found after thieves dumped them in the Tiber River.

Anonymous individuals filmed themselves taking the five statues of a naked, pregnant woman from a church near the Vatican and throwing them from a bridge.

The vandalism came during a meeting of bishops at the Vatican focused on the Amazon region, during which some ultra-conservatives criticised the display of what they call "pagan" indigenous objects during church ceremonies.

World's most expensive bottle of whisky sells for $2.6 million

The "Holy Grail" of whiskies smashed the record for the most expensive bottle ever sold, going for nearly £1.5 million (S$2.62 million) at a London auction.

The Macallan 1926 60-year-old single malt from cask number 263 had been expected to sell for up to £450,000, but went under the hammer for £1.45 million, beating the £1.2 million fetched last year by another bottle from the same cask.

Distilled over 90 years ago and aged in European Oak for 60 years, the bottle was one of only 40 that Macallan, based in Moray, northern Scotland, has confirmed were bottled from Cask 263 in 1986.

Leicester equal Premier League record win with 9-0 rout at Southampton

Leicester City on Friday equalled the biggest ever win in Premier League history with an 9-0 hammering of Southampton.

Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy both hit hat-tricks as Brendan Rodgers' side moved second with the biggest ever away win in the history of the league.

They are five points behind unbeaten leaders Liverpool after the landmark win but will drop back to third on Saturday if Manchester City beat Aston Villa.

Actress Felicity Huffman released early from US college scandal sentence

Actress Felicity Huffman, the first parent in the US college admissions cheating scandal to go to prison, was released from a California facility on Friday, before the end of her 14-day sentence, a prison spokeswoman said.

The Desperate Housewives star was scheduled to be let out on Sunday, but the spokeswoman cited a policy that allows for the early release of inmates whose release day is on a weekend.

Huffman, 56, an Academy Award nominee, turned herself in to authorities at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, on Oct 15.

