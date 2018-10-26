While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 26

US imposes North Korea-related sanctions on Singapore firms

US prosecutors unveiled charges on Thursday against a Singapore businessman once lauded as a leading young entrepreneur, alleging he illegally laundered millions of dollars in funds for North Korea.

A grand jury indictment charged Tan Wee Beng, 41, with working with several other unnamed actors to move money through the international banking system for North Korean banks between 2011 and 2018, violating international sanctions on North Korea.

Bloomberg reported that Tan has not been detained by the US authorities. An arrest warrant was issued for Tan last August.

Separately, the US Treasury slapped sanctions on Tan and two companies he ran – Wee Tiong and WT Marine, both of which did business with North Korea.

READ MORE HERE

Son of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has left Saudi Arabia

The eldest son of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi arrived in Washington with his family from Saudi Arabia on Thursday, according to two sources close to the family, after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pushed for his return.

Salah Khashoggi, who holds dual US-Saudi citizenship and had thus far been under a travel ban, departed Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

He and his family joined his mother and his three siblings in Washington, said the sources, both speaking on condition of anonymity.

READ MORE HERE

Topshop billionaire Philip Green named in 'Brit #MeToo' scandal

British fashion tycoon Philip Green has denied “unlawful sexual or racist behaviour” after a lawmaker named him on Thursday as having used an injunction to suppress the publication of harassment allegations by five employees.

Peter Hain, a House of Lords peer, claimed Green – whose international clothing empire includes the popular Topshop and Topman brands – was behind a court-issued injunction on Tuesday preventing sexual harassment and racial abuse accusations against the businessman being printed.

The order had led media outlets to cry foul about being “gagged” by rich and powerful tycoons.

READ MORE HERE

'French Spiderman' arrested after London tower stunt

French urban freeclimber Alain Robert was arrested on Thursday after bringing parts of London's financial district to a standstill by scaling the 46-storey Heron Tower - the area's tallest building.

The 56-year-old so-called "French Spiderman" took around an hour to climb the 230m-high tower without ropes or safety equipment, while traffic came to a halt as bemused crowds packed the streets below.

Police in the City of London, the capital's square-mile financial centre, confirmed he was then arrested "for causing a public nuisance" and remained in custody on Thursday afternoon.

READ MORE HERE

Tennis: Caroline Wozniacki diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis

Outgoing WTA Finals champion Caroline Wozniacki revealed on Thursday that she has rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune disease that attacks the joints.

Speaking to the press after a 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 loss to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina that ended her Singapore campaign, she recalled waking up during the Rogers Cup in Montreal in August unable to lift her arms, and was later diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis before the Aug 27-Sept 9 US Open.

The 28-year-old Dane, who won her third title of the year at this month's China Open in Beijing, said: "In the beginning, it was a shock... you feel like you're the fittest athlete out there, that's what I'm known for and, all of a sudden, you have this to work with."

READ MORE HERE