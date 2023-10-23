While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 23

Second aid convoy enters Gaza Strip from Egypt: UN official

A second convoy of 14 aid trucks entered the Rafah crossing from the Egyptian side to the besieged Gaza Strip on Sunday night, Juliette Touma, director of communications at the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), told Reuters in Gaza by phone from Amman.

Witnesses reported a blast and ambulance sirens on the border earlier.

Israel’s military said one of its tanks accidentally hit an Egyptian position near the border with the Gaza Strip.

Several Egyptian border guards sustained minor injuries after being hit by fragments of an Israeli tank shell, a spokesperson for the Egyptian army said.

