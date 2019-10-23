While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 23

Brexit in chaos as British parliament refuses fast decision on Johnson’s deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday it was up to the EU to decide whether it wanted to delay Brexit and for how long, after a defeat in parliament made ratification of his deal by the Oct 31 deadline almost impossible.

As the clock ticks down to the deadline for Britain’s departure, Brexit is hanging in the balance as a divided parliament debates when, how and even whether it should happen.

In another day of Brexit drama in the 800-year-old Westminster parliament, lawmakers handed Johnson the first major parliamentary victory of his premiership by signalling their support for his deal in an early legislative hurdle.

But that was overshadowed just minutes later when parliament defeated him on his timetable to rush the legislation through the House of Commons in just three days.

READ MORE HERE

EU's Donald Tusk says he will recommend Brexit extension to avoid no-deal

European Council President Donald Tusk said on Tuesday that he would recommend that the 27 other member states of the European Union approve a delay of Britain's departure date following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to put the Brexit deal on hold.

"Following PM @BorisJohnson's decision to pause the process of ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement, and in order to avoid a no-deal #Brexit, I will recommend the EU27 accept the UK request for an extension. For this I will propose a written procedure," Tusk said in a tweet.

EU officials said the 27 may offer a short extension of one month or less to give Britain just enough time to get the legislation passed in parliament.

READ MORE HERE

Anonymous official who blasted Trump in NYT op-ed is coming out with book

A senior US official who penned a newspaper column anonymously last year warning of the dangers of President Donald Trump is coming out with a book.

The book, "A WARNING," by the author of the column published in The New York Times, is to be published on Nov 19, The Washington Post and CNN reported on Tuesday.

In the September 2018 column entitled "I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration," the anonymous official described Trump as "impetuous, adversarial, petty and ineffective".

READ MORE HERE

Athletics: Paralympic champion Marieke Vervoort dies by euthanasia

Belgian Paralympian Marieke Vervoort, the 100m champion from the 2012 London Games has died by euthanasia at the age of 40, Belgian media reported on Tuesday.

Euthanasia is legal in Belgium and the spikey haired athlete announced her intentions after the Rio Games in 2016 to follow that path if her degenerative condition worsened her suffering.

Despite falling sick aged 14 Vervoort pursued a sporting life with passion, playing wheelchair basketball, swimming and racing in triathlons.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Sterling blasts 11-minute treble as Man City run riot in Champions League

Raheem Sterling hit a brilliant 11-minute hat-trick as Manchester City inflicted a 5-1 thrashing on Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola's side were rocked by Ruslan Malinovsky's first half penalty at the Etihad Stadium.

But City responded superbly as Sergio Aguero struck twice before the interval.

READ MORE HERE