While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 22

UN chief urges ceasefire to end Gaza’s ‘godawful nightmare’
UN chief Antonio Guterres pleaded Saturday for a “humanitarian ceasefire” in the war between Israel and Hamas militants that has devastated much of Gaza, demanding “action to end this godawful nightmare”.
Addressing a Cairo summit that ultimately proved fruitless, according to Arab diplomats, Guterres said the Palestinian enclave of 2.4 million people was living through “a humanitarian catastrophe” with thousands dead and more than a million displaced.
The latest bloodshed began on October 7 when Hamas militants killed at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians who were shot, mutilated or burnt to death on the first day of the raid, and took more than 200 hostages, according to Israeli officials.
Lebanon’s Hezbollah says four fighters killed in Israel hostilities
Four fighters from the Lebanese group Hezbollah were killed along the border with Israel on Saturday, the Iran-backed group said, taking to 17 the number of its members it says have died during two weeks of escalating violence in the frontier region.
A security source in Lebanon said one of the fighters was killed in the Lebanese area of Hula, opposite the Israeli community of Margaliot, which Israel said was the target of an anti-tank missile attack. The Israeli army said it fired back.
Hezbollah later said three other members were killed on Saturday, without providing details. Israel said its soldiers struck a cell attempting to launch anti-tank missiles toward the area of Shlomi, an Israeli town some 70 kilometres from Margaliot.
Storm Babet triggers flooding, power cuts in northern Europe
Deadly Storm Babet unleashed extensive flooding and damaged towns in Denmark and Norway late Friday and early Saturday, while continuing to sweep across the UK.
Three people died in Scotland and England and families were trapped in flooded homes on Friday as the storm battered Britain and Ireland.
After it made landfall in Scandinavia, the storm triggered a sharp rise in water levels in towns in southern Denmark, flooding the first floor of homes which were left without power for several hours.
Arsenal fight back from two goals down to draw at Chelsea
Arsenal fought back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw and preserve their unbeaten start to the Premier League season in a high-energy encounter at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with late goals from Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard.
Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea, who looked good for their lead until midway through the second half, had gone ahead in the 15th minute through a cool Cole Palmer penalty.
Arsenal defender William Saliba rose to hold off Mykhailo Mudryk and the Ukrainian’s header glanced off his opponent’s hand. Referee Christopher Kavanagh awarded the spot kick after a VAR check.
Pollard’s last-gasp penalty sends South Africa into World Cup final
Handre Pollard kicked a last-gasp penalty as South Africa fought back to beat England 16-15 on Saturday and set up a Rugby World Cup final clash against fellow triple champions New Zealand.
The Springboks looked on the verge of defeat as England’s kicking game worked wonders at a rainy and windy Stade de France, but a late surge through RG Snyman’s try and Pollard’s kick with less than three minutes left gave them a scrappy win.
England relied on the boot of Owen Farrell, who kicked four penalties and a long-range drop goal, but their limits eventually showed.