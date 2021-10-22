While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 22

Nato agrees master plan to deter growing Russian threat

Nato defence ministers agreed a new master plan on Thursday to defend against any potential Russian attack on multiple fronts, reaffirming the alliance's core goal of deterring Moscow despite a growing focus on China.

The confidential strategy aims to prepare for any simultaneous attack in the Baltic and Black Sea regions that could include nuclear weapons, hacking of computer networks and assaults from space.

Officials stress that they do not believe any Russian attack is imminent.

Moscow denies any aggressive intentions and says it is Nato that risks destabilising Europe with such preparations.

READ MORE HERE

Britain's Queen Elizabeth spent a night in hospital, Palace says

Britain’s 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth spent a night in hospital for the first time in years for what Buckingham Palace termed "preliminary investigations" but returned to Windsor Castle on Thursday where she was in good spirits.

The world’s oldest and longest-reigning monarch cancelled an official trip to Northern Ireland on Wednesday. The palace said the queen had been told to rest by her medical staff, and that her ailment was not related to Covid-19.

A royal source said the queen had stayed in hospital for practical reasons and that her medical team had taken a cautious approach. She returned to her desk for work on Thursday afternoon and was undertaking some light duties, the source said.

READ MORE HERE

Dental records confirm remains found in US are Gabby Petito's fiance

Dental records conducted on human remains found in a Florida wilderness park have identified them as belonging to Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of murdered woman Gabby Petito, the FBI said on Thursday.

The partial human remains were found on Wednesday in a Florida wilderness area where authorities were searching for Laundrie since he was reported missing by his family in mid-September.

Petito’s disappearance last month during a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend captivated the country, first as an Internet sensation and then as a tabloid mystery that grew more enigmatic by the day.

READ MORE HERE

Haiti gang leader threatens to kill 'these Americans' in online video

Crazy. Here is leader of #Haiti's 400 Mawozo gang / death squad "Lanmò san jou" (Death without days) out in public. He says if he doesn't get his $17 million ransom, he will kill the christian missionaries. He accused the regime of owing him back pay. #Haiti pic.twitter.com/ki2jXtB0PP — Madame Boukman - Justice 4 Haiti 🇭🇹 (@madanboukman) October 21, 2021

A Haitian man asserting that he represents a gang that kidnapped a group of American and Canadian missionaries said in a video posted on YouTube on Thursday that he is willing to kill “these Americans” if he does not get what he needs.

The speaker in the video, dressed in a purple suit, is identifiable as the man known in Haiti by the alias Lamo Sanjou, the leader of the 400 Mawozo gang.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm the veracity of the video or when it was made. It shows the man speaking in the street and surrounded by other, unidentified men.

READ MORE HERE

Chinese police detain concert pianist over prostitution allegations

Concert pianist Li Yundi, one of China's most famous musicians, has been detained in Beijing for prostitution allegations, state media said on Thursday, prompting some incredulity and a lot of mockery on Chinese social media.

Police in the Chinese capital's Chaoyang district said they had detained a 39-year-old man surnamed Li, along with a 29-year-old female surnamed Chen after receiving reports from the public of prostitution in a neighbourhood they did not identify.

Both people confessed to the illegal activity, according to the police statement on Weibo, a microblogging platform similar to Twitter. The police account later posted a close-up photograph of a piano.

READ MORE HERE