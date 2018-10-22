While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 22

French teen charged over brandishing fake gun at teacher

A French teenager who was filmed threatening his teacher with a fake gun in a tough Paris suburb was charged Sunday (Oct 21) with aggravated violence, prosecutors said.

The incident, which was filmed and uploaded onto social media by one of the 15-year-old’s classmates, took place Thursday (Oct 18) at a high school in the southeastern suburb of Creteil.

It drew widespread condemnation, including from President Emmanuel Macron and members of his cabinet as well as the right-wing opposition condemned the incident.

READ MORE HERE

Turkey puts fiancee of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi under 24-hour protection



Turkish authorities have put the fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi under 24-hour police protection, the state-run Anadolu news agency said on Sunday (Oct 21).

Khashoggi, a US resident and Washington Post columnist, disappeared on Oct 2 after he walked into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain documents for his upcoming marriage to Hatice Cengiz.

For weeks Saudi Arabia denied knowledge of what happened to him, initially claiming Khashoggi had left the building.

READ MORE HERE

Thousands of Hondurans in US-bound migrant caravan head into Mexico



A US-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants who have been condemned as unwelcome by President Donald Trump, began moving into Mexico on Sunday (Oct 21), shadowed by hundreds of Mexican police en route to the border city of Tapachula.

The migrants have defied threats by Trump that he will close the US-Mexico border if the caravan advances and warnings from the Mexican government that they risk deportation if they cannot justify seeking asylum in Mexico.

Dressed in riot gear, police arrived along a southern highway in several buses, ahead of the throngs of men, women and children marching north after they crossed the Guatemalan border.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Everton make Palace pay for penalty miss



Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saved a penalty before substitutes Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Cenk Tosun scored in the closing minutes as the Merseysiders won 2-0 at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday (Oct 21).

Everton's third successive win in the Premier League lifted them into eighth place, but defeat left Palace just two points above the early season bottom three.

The Eagles, managed by former England boss Roy Hodgson, had a great chance to break the deadlock on the hour mark when Wilfried Zaha was fouled in the box by Seamus Coleman.

READ MORE HERE

Formula One: Hamilton waits for F1 title as Raikkonen wins US Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton was forced to wait for a fifth world title when he finished third at the US Grand Prix on Sunday (Oct 21) as Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen took a first victory in over five years.

Title rival Sebastian Vettel in another Ferrari was fourth meaning the championship race will probably be decided in Mexico next weekend instead.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished second after starting in 18th place.

READ MORE HERE

