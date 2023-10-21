While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 21

Hamas frees mother, daughter hostages from Gaza

The Islamist group Hamas released two US hostages, mother and daughter Judith and Natalie Raanan, who were kidnapped in its attack on southern Israel on Oct 7, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Friday.

The women, who were taken from Nahal Oz kibbutz, near the Gaza border, were on their way to a military base in central Israel, a statement from Mr Netanyahu’s office said.

Media reports in the United States said they were from Evanston, a suburb of Chicago.

They were the first hostages to be freed since Hamas gunmen burst into Israel nearly two weeks ago, killing 1,400 people, mainly civilians, and taking around 200 hostages.

