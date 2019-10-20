While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 20

PM Johnson leaves Brexit delay letter unsigned, sends second note

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not signed the letter asking the EU to delay Brexit and sent another saying he does not want to postpone, a source in his office said Saturday.

Johnson was required by law to send the delay request after MPs refused to back his Brexit deal on Saturday, but has insisted Britain must leave the European Union on October 31 as planned.

The Downing Street source said Johnson had sent a photocopy of the letter contained in the law that requires him to ask for the delay if there is no Brexit deal, but didn't sign it.

The prime minister has however signed another letter, which makes clear he does not want to delay Brexit beyond the end of this month.

READ MORE HERE

Erdogan says Turkey to resume Syria offensive if truce deal falters

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday Turkey would press on with its offensive into northeastern Syria and "crush the heads of terrorists" if a deal with Washington on the withdrawal of Kurdish fighters from the area was not fully implemented.

Erdogan agreed on Thursday in talks with US Vice President Mike Pence a five-day pause in the offensive to allow time for the Kurdish fighters to withdraw from a "safe zone" Turkey aims to establish in northeast Syria near the Turkish border.

If the agreement with the United States, a NATO ally, for the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia to withdraw falters, Turkey will continue its military operation from where it left off, Erdogan said.

READ MORE HERE

Google completes first drone delivery in the US

Alphabet (Google) subsidiary Wing has become the first company in the United States to deliver packages by drone.

In Christiansburg, the small Virginia town chosen as Wing's test location, the 22,000 residents can order products normally shipped by FedEx, medicine from Walgreens and a selection of candy from a local business - all of which will arrive via drone.

Wing, which already operates in two Australian cities as well as Helsinki, announced in a statement that the first drone-powered deliveries had taken place Friday afternoon in Christiansburg, "paving the way for the most advanced drone delivery service in the nation."

READ MORE HERE

Manchester City back on track after Crystal Palace win

Manchester City brushed aside in-form Crystal Palace 2-0 on Saturday to narrow the gap to Premier League leaders Liverpool to five points.

The defending champions travelled to London with questions over their ability to sustain a title challenge after two defeats in four league games but produced some incisive football without applying their usual killer touch.

Pep Guardiola's team were quickly into their stride against Roy Hodgson's men, dominating possession and forcing Palace onto the back foot but they did not break the deadlock until shortly before half-time.

READ MORE HERE

Tennis star Rafael Nadal marries girlfriend of 14 years in Mallorca

Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday.

Nadal, the 19-time grand slam champion, tied the knot with 31-year-old Perello at La Fortaleza, with a reported 350 guests invited to a private ceremony.

Juan Carlos I, the king of Spain from 1975 to 2014, was believed to be among those in attendance while the Michelin-star chef, Quique Dacosta, was reportedly in charge of catering.

READ MORE HERE