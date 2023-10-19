While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 19

US intel shows Israel ‘not responsible’ for hospital strike

US intelligence shows Israel was not to blame for a strike on a Gaza hospital, the White House said on Wednesday, as President Joe Biden said it appeared to be the result of a misfired rocket fired by a “terrorist group.”

Mr Biden has backed Israel’s insistence that it did not carry out Tuesday’s hospital strike that killed several hundred people. The Palestinian militant group Hamas says Israel was responsible.

“While we continue to collect information, our current assessment, based on analysis of overhead imagery, intercepts and open source information, is that Israel is not responsible for the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday,” National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said, on social media.

The Senate Intelligence Committee echoed Mr Biden’s view, after reviewing intelligence on the attack.

