While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 16

War could widen beyond Israel and Hamas: US officials
Top US officials warned on Sunday that the war between Israel and militant group Hamas could escalate, as American warships headed to the area amid growing clashes on the country’s northern border with Lebanon.
Israel has unleashed a ferocious bombing campaign over Gaza in retaliation for unprecedented attacks inside Israel by Hamas eight days ago that killed some 1,300 Israelis, mostly civilians.
Gaza authorities say more than 2,670 people have been killed there, a quarter of them children. Casualties are expected to rise as Israel prepares for a ground assault on the tiny, densely populated enclave that could start within days.
The conflict has sent tensions soaring. “There is a risk of an escalation of this conflict, the opening of a second front in the north and, of course, Iran’s involvement,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CBS.
Poland’s pro-EU opposition set for majority: Exit poll
Poland’s opposition is on track for a majority in Sunday’s election, an exit poll showed, an upset that would deny the ruling nationalists a third term and steer the country back into the European mainstream.
The Civic Coalition under former European Council president Donald Tusk won 32 per cent of the vote, according to the Ipsos survey for the country’s main broadcasters.
The Third Way alliance had 13 per cent, with the Left party at 8.6 per cent, giving the three groups 248 seats in the 460-strong lower house of parliament.
US House to vote Tuesday in struggle to elect speaker
The US House of Representatives, paralysed for the past two weeks amid a leadership fight among Republicans, will vote on Tuesday in its latest attempt to elect a speaker, members were told on Sunday.
The blockage in the House for one of the most powerful positions in US politics – second in line to the presidency – has few precedents.
Members have grown increasingly frustrated as the absence of a speaker has prevented action on key spending measures and kept the chamber from reacting to crises like the Israel-Hamas war.
United fans seek clarity as Ratcliffe eyes minority stake
A leading Manchester United fans’ group called on Sunday for clarity on the future of the English giants amid speculation British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe is set to take a minority stake in the club.
United’s owners, the American Glazer family, announced nearly a year ago that they were exploring “strategic alternatives to enhance the club’s growth”, with a full sale one of the options.
Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani withdrew his attempt to buy the 20-time English champions, a source close to the bid told AFP on Saturday.
Taylor Swift concert film dominates at cinemas
Pop singer Taylor Swift ruled movie box offices over the weekend as her concert film transformed darkened theatres into dance floors and hauled in an estimated US$126 million-plus (S$170 million) around the world.
Moviegoers dressed in concert T-shirts and sequins for screenings of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.
At many showings, fans stood to sing along and move to the beat of Shake It Off, Anti-Hero and other hits from Swift’s 17-year career.