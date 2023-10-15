While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 15

Israeli troops wait near Gaza, signalling imminent invasion

All signs indicate an imminent Israeli ground invasion of Gaza, as Israeli troops mass around the border.

On Saturday, eight days after Hamas launched its surprise assault on nearby Israeli communities, killing at least 1,300 people, and after a week of punishing Israeli airstrikes on the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, the pastoral farmland around the border has been transformed.

Hulking among the cotton meadows, green orchards and dusty fields are rows of tanks and armoured personnel carriers pointing in the direction of the Palestinian coastal enclave.

Since the Hamas incursion, the bloodiest single day in Israel’s 75-year history, the Israeli military says it has mobilised 360,000 reservists. Some of them have been waiting in these makeshift field camps for a week.

READ MORE HERE

Ukraine finance minister says donor ‘tiredness’ growing