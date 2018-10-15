While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 15

Bavaria election humbles Merkel allies, raising tensions in Berlin

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Bavarian allies suffered their worst election result since 1950 on Sunday (Oct 14), bleeding votes to the far-right and the ecologist Greens in a setback that raised tensions within Germany’s crisis-prone national government.

The Christian Social Union (CSU) won 37.3 per cent of the vote, preliminary results showed, losing its absolute majority for only the second time since 1962 – an outcome sure to stoke infighting in the conservative party, already a difficult partner for Merkel in Berlin.

“Of course today is not an easy day for the CSU. We did not achieve a good result,” Bavarian premier Markus Soeder told a gathering of his party.

READ MORE HERE

Three killed as light aircraft hits onlookers in Germany

Three people were killed and several injured when a light aircraft crashed into a group of onlookers in Germany on Sunday (Oct 14), said media reports citing police.

The Cessna hit two adults and a child at an airfield on the approximately 950-metre (3,100 foot) high Wasserkuppe plateau in the central state of Hesse, reported national news agency DPA.

The accident happened at around 1345 GMT, in clear weather conditions, when the machine aborted a landing manoeuvre and sought to gain elevation again.

READ MORE HERE

North Korea leader sincere, must be rewarded for move to abandon nuclear weapons: South Korean president

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is sincere and really means to abandon nuclear weapons, South Korean President Moon Jae-in told a French newspaper, adding that the international community needed to reward him for that.

Kim and US President Donald Trump pledged at a landmark summit in Singapore in June to work towards denuclearisation.

But the agreement was short on specifics and talks have made little headway since, with the North refusing to declare its nuclear weapons and facilities or agree to a concrete timeline.

READ MORE HERE

China bemoans 'confusing' US signals but holds hope for a Trump-Xi meet



US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will "probably" meet at a G-20 summit next month, a US official said Sunday (Oct 14), as both sides seek answers for a badly strained relationship that a Chinese official called "very confusing."

"The presidents will probably meet at the G-20 in Buenos Aires," Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on the Fox News Sunday programme.

But he added that trade talks with China - with each side imposing a mounting series of tariffs on the other, raising fears of a shock to the global economy - had so far been "unsatisfactory".

READ MORE HERE

Football: Last-gasp Biraghi saves Italy, gives Mancini first competitive win

Cristiano Biraghi snatched a late victory to give new Italy coach Roberto Mancini his first competitive victory and keep the Azzurri's Nations League hopes alive with a 1-0 win in their League A Group 3 clash on Sunday (Oct 14) as Poland were relegated.

Defender Biraghi, 26, slid in the winner two minutes into injury time for his first goal for Italy in a game his team had dominated.

It gives Mancini his first competitive victory since taking over as Italy coach last May, after the four-time world champions failure to qualify for the World Cup.

READ MORE HERE