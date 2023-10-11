While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 11

‘An act of sheer evil’: Biden pledges support for Israel, American Jews in speech
President Joe Biden on Tuesday denounced Hamas and stressed US support for Israel as it mourns the killing of more than 1,000 people, including at least 14 Americans, from a surprise attack launched by the Palestinian militant group.
The president also voiced concern for Americans being held hostage by Hamas, an Iranian-backed Islamist group.
“There are moments in this life and I mean this literally when the pure unadulterated evil is unleashed on this world. The people of Israel lived through one such moment this weekend,” Biden said.
Women, children among 29 killed as artillery hits Myanmar refugee camp: Sources, media
At least 29 people, including women and children, were killed in Myanmar in an artillery strike on a refugee camp near the border with China which sources said was carried out by the ruling military.
The attack was one of the deadliest on civilians since the military seized power in a 2021 coup, which triggered conflict with a resistance movement and armed ethnic groups across the country.
The shadow National Unity Government (NUG) and the British Embassy in Yangon blamed the military for the shelling, which took place close to midnight on Monday in Kachin State.
Caroline Ellison testifies she committed fraud with Sam Bankman-Fried
Caroline Ellison, the former chief executive officer of Sam Bankman-Fried’s hedge fund Alameda Research, testified on Tuesday that she committed fraud together with the former crypto mogul.
Ellison, who was also once Bankman-Fried’s romantic partner, is one of three former members of the 31-year-old former billionaire’s inner circle who have pleaded guilty to fraud charges and agreed to cooperate with the Manhattan US Attorney’s office.
“Alameda took several billion dollars of money from FTX customers,” Ellison said on the witness stand, adding that Alameda used the money for investments and to repay its lenders.
Heat forces Spain’s Canary Islands to suspend classes
Spain’s Canary Islands on Tuesday ordered the temporary closure of schools due to scorching temperatures on the archipelago that have set records and helped revive a huge wildfire on Tenerife.
The seven-island archipelago located in the Atlantic off the northwest coast of Africa typically experiences spring-like temperatures all year, but temperatures have recently soared to around 38 degrees Celsius in some parts.
The mercury hit 38.5C in Adeje in the southwest of Tenerife on Monday, and 37.8C in Arucas in the north of the neighbouring island of Gran Canaria, according to Spain’s meteorological agency AEMET.
Israel’s Euro qualifier v Switzerland postponed to Nov 15 over violence
Israel’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Switzerland has been postponed until Nov 15 following the deadly attacks by Hamas militants, Uefa announced on Tuesday.
European soccer’s governing body had already postponed all soccer matches scheduled in Israel over the next two weeks due to the conflict in the region.
Israel had been due to play their Group I qualifier against Switzerland on Thursday in Tel Aviv.