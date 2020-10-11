While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 11

Energised Trump appears in public for first time since Covid-19 diagnosis

President Donald Trump appeared maskless before hundreds of supporters on Saturday for his first public event since contracting Covid-19, declaring from the White House balcony: "I am feeling great."

"I want you to know our nation is going to defeat this terrible China virus," Trump told the cheering crowd of hundreds below, most wearing masks but with very little social distancing at the outdoor event.

"It's going to disappear, it is disappearing," he said of the virus, which has killed more than 210,000 Americans and severely dented his chances of winning a second term on Nov 3.

Trump appeared back to his old self. His appearance – amid continued questions over whether he is still contagious – is seen as a first step towards resuming full campaigning next week, with events planned in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Iowa, on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, respectively.

READ MORE HERE

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas meets World Jewish Congress head

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met with World Jewish Congress president Ronald Lauder in the West Bank on Saturday, a Palestinian minister said, following a call by Lauder for Palestinians to revive peace talks with Israel.

Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al-Sheikh revealed the meeting in a Twitter post, but gave no details.

Lauder, a US businessman who also met Abbas a year ago in New York, attended the Sept 15 White House signing ceremony of an agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to forge formal ties.

READ MORE HERE

Late teen one step away from becoming first millennial saint

A British-born Italian teenager who dedicated his short life to spreading the faith online and helping the poor was beatified by the Catholic Church on Saturday.

Internet and computer-mad youngster Carlo Acutis, who died of leukaemia in 2006 aged 15, was placed on the path to sainthood after the Vatican ruled he had miraculously saved another boy's life.

The beautification leaves him just one miracle away from becoming the world's first millennial saint.

READ MORE HERE

Tennis: Iga Swiatek wants sustained success after 'life-changing' French Open

Iga Swiatek called her French Open title "a life-changing experience" and said her biggest challenge would be to try match the consistency of her hero, 12-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal.

Swiatek, 19, became Poland's first Grand Slam singles champion with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin on Saturday.

She eclipsed the run of compatriot Jadwiga Jedrzejowska - the most outstanding Polish player of the interwar period - who finished runner-up at Roland Garros in 1939.

READ MORE HERE

Online concert by K-pop titans BTS draws more than 100 million fans

More than 100 million fans of BTS tuned into an online concert by the K-pop boyband on Saturday, holding their signature light sticks and sharing messages in a chatroom.

Titled "Map of The Soul ON:E," the virtual event came after the seven-member group scrapped their initial plan to hold an in-person show for a limited audience, in line with the South Korean government's tightened social distancing curbs.

The band had already cancelled planned world tours.

READ MORE HERE