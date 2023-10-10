While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 10

At least 11 American citizens killed in Israel, Biden says



US President Joe Biden said on Monday that at least 11 American citizens were among those killed in Israel following the weekend’s attacks by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

Washington believes it is likely US citizens are also among those being held hostage by Hamas, he said in a statement.

Biden said the United States was working with Israeli officials to obtain more information as to the whereabouts of US citizens who are still unaccounted for.

