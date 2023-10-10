While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 10

At least 11 American citizens killed in Israel, Biden says
US President Joe Biden said on Monday that at least 11 American citizens were among those killed in Israel following the weekend’s attacks by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.
Washington believes it is likely US citizens are also among those being held hostage by Hamas, he said in a statement.
Biden said the United States was working with Israeli officials to obtain more information as to the whereabouts of US citizens who are still unaccounted for.
Robert F Kennedy Jr declares independent 2024 presidential run, raises millions more
Robert F. Kennedy Jr, an environmental lawyer, anti-vaccine activist and son of the former senator, announced on Monday in Philadelphia that he is dropping his Democratic Party bid for president and will run as an independent.
Kennedy sought to cast himself as a unifier and a voice for voters who are fed up with the United States’ partisan divides and vitriol, calling them a hurdle for improving the country.
“People stop me everywhere, in airports and hotels and on the street. And they remind me that this country is ready for a history making change ... I’m here today I’m here to declare myself an independent candidate,” Kennedy told a crowd of several hundred gathered in front of the National Constitution Center.
British, French, German, US leaders to discuss Middle East situation in call
The leaders of the United States, Britain, France and Germany are expected to discuss the situation in Israel and the Palestinian Territories on Monday evening, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.
“The US, Britain, France and Germany agree it must not become a wildfire in the region,” Scholz told reporters in Hamburg. “That’s why no one should continue to fuel terror in this situation.”
Scholz was standing next to French President Emmanuel Macron, who was visiting the north German port for a joint session of the two countries’ governments.
US House Republicans plot next moves on leader, McCarthy says he would go back
Less than a week after becoming the first US Speaker of the House of Representatives voted out by his own caucus, Republican Kevin McCarthy told a radio interviewer on Monday he would take the job back if asked to, as his colleagues contemplated their next move.
“Whatever the conference wants, I will do. I think we need to be strong. I think we need to be united,” McCarthy said during an interview on “The Hugh Hewitt Show” radio programme.
House Republicans face new pressure to select a speaker after Israel declared war on Sunday, following a rare attack by Hamas militants that has prompted calls for more US military aid.
LA 2028 Olympics proposes adding flag football, cricket, other sports
Organisers of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics want cricket, flag football, lacrosse, squash and baseball-softball added to the event, they said on Monday.
The organisers’ recommendations are subject to final approval by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), with a session set for Mumbai later this month. The Los Angeles Times reported that the sports are likely to be approved.
“In building the Olympic sport programme, we were willing to challenge the status quo and think differently about what’s possible for the Games in Los Angeles,” LA28 CEO Kathy Carter said in a statement.