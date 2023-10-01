While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 1

Last-gasp drama moves US away from shutdown
Last-ditch moves to prevent a US government shutdown took a dramatic step forward on Saturday, as Democrats overwhelmingly backed an eleventh-hour Republican measure to keep federal funding going for 45 days, albeit with a freeze on aid to Ukraine.
The stopgap proposal adopted by the House of Representatives with a vote of 335-91 was pitched by Speaker Kevin McCarthy just hours before a midnight shutdown deadline that would have seen millions of federal employees and military personnel sent home or required to work without pay.
The deal, which was opposed by 90 House Republicans, still has to be approved by the Democrat-controlled Senate.
CNN quoted an administration official as saying the White House would likely support the Bill in order to keep the government open with the expectation of being able to restore Ukraine aid later.
Britain aims to offer military training inside Ukraine
Britain’s government wants to deploy military instructors to Ukraine, in addition to training Ukrainian armed forces in Britain or other Western countries as at present, British defence minister Grant Shapps said in a newspaper interview.
To date, Britain and its allies have avoided a formal military presence in Ukraine to reduce the risk of a direct conflict with Russia.
Britain has provided five-week military training courses to around 20,000 Ukrainians over the past year, and intends to train a similar number going forward.
Pro-China candidate wins presidential vote in Maldives
Pro-China candidate Mohamed Muizzu won Saturday’s presidential election in the Maldives, a result set to once again upend the archipelago’s relationship with traditional benefactor India.
Mr Muizzu, 45, helms a party that presided over an influx of Chinese loans when it last held power in the atoll nation, better known for its luxury beach resorts and celebrity tourists.
He won 54.06 per cent of the vote in the run-off contest, prompting incumbent Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to concede defeat shortly before midnight.
Spurs sink nine-man Liverpool, thanks to own goal
Tottenham Hotspur left it late to down nine-man Liverpool 2-1 and had an own goal by Joel Matip to thank for their stoppage-time win as the defender turned the ball home to leave Spurs second in the Premier League behind Manchester City on Saturday.
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side had gamely battled to try to take home a point after Cody Gakpo cancelled out Son Heung-min’s opener with the visitors having Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota sent off in a feisty clash that was played at an electric pace.
Spurs took the lead in the 36th minute through Son, 10 minutes after Jones was sent off for a crunching tackle on midfielder Yves Bissouma, before Gakpo equalised just before halftime with a smart shot on the turn in the box.
Apple says software, apps behind iPhone overheating
Apple on Saturday said that recent claims of new iPhones getting too hot to the touch are due to software and app-related bugs and that fixes are coming soon.
The company said the device can get warm in the first few days as the device works overtime to get set up and restore a user’s data, due to a bug in the latest iOS 17 software, and because of some third-party apps overloading the system.
The latest high-end device includes a titanium frame, a first for the iPhone, as well as an A17 Pro chip with enhanced graphics component for improved gaming. Some researchers said those hardware changes could have contributed to the issue.