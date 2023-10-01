While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 1

Last-gasp drama moves US away from shutdown

Last-ditch moves to prevent a US government shutdown took a dramatic step forward on Saturday, as Democrats overwhelmingly backed an eleventh-hour Republican measure to keep federal funding going for 45 days, albeit with a freeze on aid to Ukraine.

The stopgap proposal adopted by the House of Representatives with a vote of 335-91 was pitched by Speaker Kevin McCarthy just hours before a midnight shutdown deadline that would have seen millions of federal employees and military personnel sent home or required to work without pay.

The deal, which was opposed by 90 House Republicans, still has to be approved by the Democrat-controlled Senate.

CNN quoted an administration official as saying the White House would likely support the Bill in order to keep the government open with the expectation of being able to restore Ukraine aid later.

