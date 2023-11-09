While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 9

Israeli army shows devastation in northern Gaza

Blackened windows, shattered bedrooms, pockmarked walls. Wherever you look in northern Gaza, you see destruction and desolation a month into Israel’s military campaign to oust Hamas from the enclave.

Israeli forces gave a small group of foreign reporters a rare view of their advance into the Palestinian territory on Wednesday, driving them along sandy routes, churned by tank tracks, to the fringes of Gaza City.

Stopping at a cluster of apartment blocks, every building within sight is scarred by battle. Walls have been blown away, bullet holes and shrapnel dot the facades, the palm trees are shredded and broken.

“It’s been a long two weeks of fighting. It is not an operation, it is a war,” said Lieutenant-Colonel Ido, deputy commander of the 401st brigade. He did not give his last name. “It is going to last a long time, until Hamas no longer exists.”

