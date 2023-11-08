While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 8

Israel says its forces operating in ‘heart of Gaza City’
Israel said on Tuesday its forces were operating deep in Gaza City in their battle to wipe out Hamas in the Palestinian enclave, and that the Islamist militant group’s leader was trapped inside a bunker.
Gaza residents said earlier that Israeli tanks were positioned on the outskirts of Gaza City, Hamas’ stronghold in the north of the territory and home to about a third of its 2.3 million people before the hostilities.
Israel previously said it had surrounded Gaza City and would would soon attack it to annihilate Hamas fighters who assaulted Israeli towns across the border one month ago.
Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Israeli soldiers were operating in the heart of Gaza City. Hamas’ most senior leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, was isolated in his bunker, Mr Gallant said, in a televised news conference.
Captain guilty in 2019 California boat fire that killed 34
The captain of a dive boat that caught fire and sank off the California coast in 2019, leaving 34 people dead, including two Singaporeans, has been found guilty of negligence in a US court.
Federal prosecutors said late on Monday that Jerry Boylan, who captained the Conception, was convicted by a jury of one count of misconduct, or an offence often described as “seaman’s manslaughter,” and faces up to 10 years in prison.
During a Labour Day holiday weekend dive trip in 2019, a fire broke out as guests and crew slept below deck aboard the 75-foot wood-and-fibreglass boat anchored off Santa Cruz Island.
It’s now or never: Elvis’ cousin on ballot for governor
A distant cousin of rock-and-roll legend Elvis Presley is running for governor in Mississippi, but Democrat Brandon Presley would need the race to be all shook up if he is to prevail on Tuesday in the southern US state.
The 46-year-old spent six years as mayor of Nettleton, a small town in northeastern Mississippi just a few miles from the birthplace of the King.
“My cousin grew up just down the road in Tupelo,” he says, in one of his campaign clips, holding a yellowed photo of Elvis and adding with a smile: “You’ve probably heard of him.”
Vivid blue diamond sells for nearly $60m at auction
The largest internally flawless fancy vivid blue diamond ever put up for auction sold for a staggering US$43.8 million (S$59.3 million) at a Christie’s sale of rare jewels in Geneva on Tuesday, the auctioneer said.
The vivid blue diamond, known as “Bleu Royal” and set in a ring, is among the rarest ever to be unearthed.
At 17.6 carats, the diamond had an estimated value of up to US$50 million prior to the sale.
Rashford wants end to ‘malicious rumours’ over future
Marcus Rashford has pleaded for an end to “malicious” gossip about his Manchester United future after he missed the win at Fulham due to an injury.
The England forward was forced to apologise to United manager Erik ten Hag after attending a nightclub party following the embarrassing 3-0 derby defeat by Manchester City on Oct 29.
Ten Hag said Rashford’s behaviour was unacceptable, but added that the 26-year-old was “very motivated to put things right”.