While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 8

Israel says its forces operating in ‘heart of Gaza City’

Israel said on Tuesday its forces were operating deep in Gaza City in their battle to wipe out Hamas in the Palestinian enclave, and that the Islamist militant group’s leader was trapped inside a bunker.

Gaza residents said earlier that Israeli tanks were positioned on the outskirts of Gaza City, Hamas’ stronghold in the north of the territory and home to about a third of its 2.3 million people before the hostilities.

Israel previously said it had surrounded Gaza City and would would soon attack it to annihilate Hamas fighters who assaulted Israeli towns across the border one month ago.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Israeli soldiers were operating in the heart of Gaza City. Hamas’ most senior leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, was isolated in his bunker, Mr Gallant said, in a televised news conference.

