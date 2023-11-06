While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 6

Hezbollah says it fired multiple rockets after Israeli strikes kill 3 children
Hezbollah said it fired multiple grad rockets at the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona on Sunday in retaliation for an Israeli strike in South Lebanon that it said had killed a woman and three children.
In a statement, the Lebanese militant faction said its attack came in response to Israel’s “heinous and brutal crime”.
The strike on a car in south Lebanon killed three children and their grandmother on Sunday, a Hezbollah lawmaker from the area said, calling the attack a “dangerous development” for which Israel would pay a price.
Zelensky pushes US for more aid, invites Trump to Ukraine
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the US to provide more funding to help his forces counter Russia, and invited former US President Donald Trump to fly in to see the scale of the conflict for himself.
Zelensky said American soldiers could eventually be pulled into a greater European conflict with Russia if Washington did not step up support.
“If Russia will kill all of us, they will attack Nato countries and you will send your sons and daughters [to fight],” Zelensky said according to a transcript of an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press airing on Sunday.
Biden trails Trump in key states ahead of 2024 election: Poll
Exactly one year out from the US presidential election, incumbent Joe Biden finds himself trailing likely challenger Donald Trump by wide margins in several key states, according to a new poll out Sunday.
In five crucial states that helped Biden defeat Trump in the 2020 election, the president is polling behind by up to 10 percentage points, according to the survey from the New York Times and Sienna College.
More than 70 per cent of respondents to the poll, which was taken between October 22 and November 3, said 80-year-old Biden is too old to be president, while only 19 per cent said 77-year-old Trump is too old.
Liverpool’s Luis Diaz rescues point in 1-1 draw at Luton
Liverpool striker Luis Diaz came off the bench on Sunday to head a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw at lowly Luton Town and dedicate the goal to his father who was kidnapped in Colombia.
On the back foot for most of the game, Luton took a shock lead when Ross Barkley drove forward in the 80th minute to release Issa Kabore who passed for Tahith Chong to slide the ball past Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.
That triggered delirium in the quaint and raucous Kenilworth Road stadium, whose capacity is just over 11,000 and where Luton had managed to register only one previous point this season.
Novak Djokovic beats Grigor Dimitrov for seventh Paris Masters title
Novak Djokovic defeated Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-3 in Sunday’s final to win a record-extending seventh Paris Masters title and close in on securing the year-end No. 1 ranking for an eighth time.
The 36-year-old Serb eclipsed his previous record set in 2021 as the tournament’s oldest champion, capturing his 40th Masters 1000 title and stretching his winning run to 18 matches.
On winning his seventh title, Djokovic said: “Incredible to be able to win it after, you know quite challenging circumstances for me this week. Basically coming back from the brink of losing three matches in a row on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. I was very close to losing those matches and somehow managed to find an extra gear when it was needed.