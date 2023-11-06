While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 6

Hezbollah says it fired multiple rockets after Israeli strikes kill 3 children



Hezbollah said it fired multiple grad rockets at the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona on Sunday in retaliation for an Israeli strike in South Lebanon that it said had killed a woman and three children.

In a statement, the Lebanese militant faction said its attack came in response to Israel’s “heinous and brutal crime”.

The strike on a car in south Lebanon killed three children and their grandmother on Sunday, a Hezbollah lawmaker from the area said, calling the attack a “dangerous development” for which Israel would pay a price.

