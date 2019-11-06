While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 6

Singaporean among 3 missing while diving in Indonesia

A Singaporean is among three divers reported missing while diving in waters off Banten province's Sangiang Island in the Sunda Strait.

Indonesia's search and rescue agency (Basarnas) has been conducting search operations, involving at least three navy vessels, two police patrol boats and a helicopter, since a diving mate of the missing trio alerted the authorities to the incident last Sunday.

A total of seven foreign tourists went out diving in two groups, but the missing trio - one Singaporean and two Chinese nationals - did not return to base.

The Singaporean was identified by Basarnas as Wang Bing Yang, while the two Chinese are Qin Xue Tao and Tian Yu. All three missing are male.

Trump tariffs cost China US$35 billion, hurt both economies, says UN

A trade war between the world's top two economies cut US imports of Chinese goods by more than a quarter, or US$35 billion (S$47 billion) , in the first half of this year and drove up prices for American consumers, a UN study showed on Tuesday.

Beijing and Washington have been locked in a trade feud for the past 16 months although there are hopes that an initial deal offering some relief may be signed this month.

"Overall, the results indicate that the United States tariffs on China are economically hurting both countries," the report said. "United States losses are largely related to the higher prices for consumers, while China's losses are related to significant export losses."

Donald Trump Jr releases provocative book defending father

Donald Trump Jr released a provocative book on Tuesday that rails against his father's opponents, as he admitted he had caught the political bug and may consider running for office in the future.

In Triggered: How The Left Thrives On Hate And Wants To Silence US, the president's eldest son lets rip at the usual suspects: Hillary Clinton, special counsel Robert Mueller and the mainstream media.

Trump Jr dedicates the 300-page part memoir, part polemic to "deplorables" - a clear dig at Clinton who infamously used the term to describe Trump supporters during the 2016 presidential campaign.

British minister apologises for comment on Grenfell fire victims

British government minister Jacob Rees-Mogg apologised on Tuesday after he suggested that victims of the blaze at London's Grenfell Tower should have used common sense to ignore firefighters' instructions to stay in the burning building.

An official inquiry into the catastrophic chain of events in June 2017 that turned a kitchen fire into an inferno that killed 71 people last week found that combustible cladding contributed to the tragedy - and also questioned fire brigade advice that residents should stay put.

"If you just ignore what you're told and leave, you are so much safer," Rees-Mogg, leader of Britain's House of Commons, told LBC radio in an interview. "And I think if either of us were in a fire, whatever the fire brigade said, we would leave the burning building. It just seems the common sense thing to do."

Single? I'm self-partnered, says British actress Emma Watson

Actor Emma Watson has given up calling herself single and now describes herself as "self-partnered" as she faces down societal pressure to marry and have a family, she said in an interview published on Tuesday.

The Harry Potter star told with British Vogue magazine she had battled anxiety as she approached age 30 without a stable career, partner or baby.

"I never believed the whole 'I'm happy single' spiel," she told the magazine, saying she had gradually changed her views. "It took me a long time, but I'm very happy. I call it being self-partnered."

