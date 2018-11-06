While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 6

US snaps back Iran sanctions, grants oil waivers to China, seven others

The United States snapped sanctions back in place on Monday (Nov 5) to choke Iran’s oil and shipping industries, while temporarily allowing top customers such as China and India to keep buying crude from the Islamic Republic.

Having abandoned a 2015 Iran nuclear deal, US President Donald Trump is trying to cripple Iran’s oil-dependent economy and force Teheran to quash not only its nuclear ambitions and ballistic missile programme, but also support for militant proxies in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon and other parts of the Middle East.

Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Iran would continue to sell its oil despite Washington’s “economic war”.

READ MORE HERE

US Supreme Court ends fight over Obama-era net neutrality rules

The legal fight over a 2016 lower court ruling upholding Obama-era net neutrality regulations aimed at ensuring a free and open internet - rules that have since been repealed by President Donald Trump's administration - came to a formal end on Monday (Nov 5), with the US Supreme Court declining to take up the matter.

The Trump administration and internet service providers had asked justices to wipe away the ruling by the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that had temporarily preserved the net neutrality regulations championed by Democratic former President Barack Obama.

But the justices refused to hear the appeals, leaving the lower court ruling in place.

READ MORE HERE

Shallow 5.1-magnitude quake strikes Indonesia's Sulawesi



A shallow 5.1-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's Sulawesi island on Tuesday (Nov 6), the US Geological Survey said.

The quake struck 11 kilometres east of Mamasa in west Sulawesi at 2.35 am, according to USGS. No tsunami warning was issued.

It comes after a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami razed swathes of the city of Palu on Sulawesi island on Sept 28.

READ MORE HERE

Spice Girls reveal 2019 Britain reunion tour details



The Spice Girls on Monday (Nov 5) released details of a 2019 Britain reunion tour which will see them play Wembley Stadium, Britain's biggest venue, but all without Victoria Beckham.

The 1990s pop phenomenon will take the stage in six British cities next year, including Manchester on June 1, the Scottish capital Edinburgh a week later and culminating at Wembley on June 15.

All five former bandmates announced plans earlier this year to perform together again for the first time since 2012, but Beckham - "Posh Spice" - confirmed on Monday reports she will not take part.

READ MORE HERE

Rapper Mac Miller died of drug overdose: Coroner



Rapper Mac Miller was killed by a deadly mix of drugs and alcohol, the Los Angeles medical examiner's office said on Monday (Nov 5).

The 26-year-old performer, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick, was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Sept 7 and the cause of death was deferred pending a probe.

The coroner's office said McCormick died "from mixed drug toxicity," with the powerful opioid fentanyl along with cocaine and alcohol found in his system.

READ MORE HERE