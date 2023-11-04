While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 4

Health ministry in Gaza says Israel targeted convoy of ambulances leaving Al-Shifa hospital
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Friday Israel targeted a convoy of ambulances leaving Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.
Israel’s military said on Friday it was looking into the report. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
“We have informed the Red Cross in accordance with the international law about moving a convoy carrying injured people in ambulance vehicles from Al-Shifa hospital,” Ashraf Al-Qudra, the health ministry spokesman, said in a statement.
In NY fraud trial, Eric Trump says he relied on others to verify documents
Eric Trump testified on Friday that he relied on accountants and lawyers to verify the accuracy of financial documents that a judge has ruled to be fraudulent, in a trial that threatens to hobble his father Donald Trump’s real estate empire.
His testimony wrapped up before noon. Up next is Donald Trump, who is scheduled to take the witness stand on Monday.
In a second day on the witness stand, the former US president’s second son was confronted with evidence showing that he had signed off on the accuracy of his father’s financial statements when securing loans for trophy properties including the Trump National Doral golf club in Florida.
France to host international conference for Gaza next week: Diplomats
France will host an international humanitarian conference for the civilian population in Gaza on Nov 9 as it looks to coordinate aid for the besieged Palestinian enclave, four diplomatic sources said.
While Paris has offered its support for Israel over a deadly Oct 7 attack by Hamas Islamists, there has been growing concern over civilian casualties that have soared under Israel’s retaliatory bombardment that has seen thousands killed, wounded and displaced in Gaza.
President Emmanuel Macron confirmed to reporters in Brittany that the conference would take place.
Berlusconi family halts monthly payments to Bunga Bunga party guests
Silvio Berlusconi’s family has halted the 2,500 euro (S$3,634) monthly payments that the late former prime minister had guaranteed to each of 20 female guests at his so-called Bunga Bunga parties, two legal sources said on Friday.
The sources confirmed reports published in Italian newspapers on Friday, adding that the family also sent two of the women a letter telling them they would have to leave housing provided for them by Berlusconi by the end of the year.
Berlusconi died in June at the age of 86. Berlusconi’s family declined to comment.
Tsitsipas marches into Paris semi-finals
Stefanos Tsitsipas maintained his stunning form at the Paris Masters with a 6-3 6-4 defeat of Russia’s Karen Khachanov to reach the semi-finals on Friday.
The Greek, who a day earlier secured his place as one of the eight qualifiers for the ATP Finals in Turin, was at his shot-making best to dominate the contest.
He will now face Grigor Dimitrov for a place in the final after the Bulgarian beat Hubert Hurkacz 6-1 4-6 6-4.