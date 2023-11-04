While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 4

Health ministry in Gaza says Israel targeted convoy of ambulances leaving Al-Shifa hospital



The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Friday Israel targeted a convoy of ambulances leaving Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.

Israel’s military said on Friday it was looking into the report. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

“We have informed the Red Cross in accordance with the international law about moving a convoy carrying injured people in ambulance vehicles from Al-Shifa hospital,” Ashraf Al-Qudra, the health ministry spokesman, said in a statement.

