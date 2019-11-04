While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 4

Whistle-blower offers to speak to Republicans as Trump pushes to unmask identity

The US official whose whistle-blower complaint led to the impeachment inquiry against US President Donald Trump offered to communicate directly with Republicans on the intelligence committee leading the inquiry, his lawyers said on Sunday.

The action was in response to Republican efforts, led by Trump, to unmask the whistle-blower, a member of the US intelligence community whose identity has not been released, lawyer Mark Zaid said.

Republicans have “sought to expose our client’s identity which could jeopardize their safety, as well as that of their family,” Zaid wrote on Twitter.

News of the offer came as Trump called on the whistle-blower to come forward, in a stark departure from norms in such cases.

Lewis Hamilton wins sixth F1 world title at US Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton secured his sixth Formula One world championship on Sunday in a US Grand Prix won by Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas.

The 34-year-old Briton finished second at the Circuit of the Americas to become only the second driver after retired Ferrari great and seven-times champion Michael Schumacher to win six titles.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took third place in the race while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished fourth and took an extra point for fastest lap.

Storm Amelie pummels France with violent winds, downpours

Storm winds blasted southern France Sunday, whipping up giant ocean waves, uprooting trees and leaving some 140,000 people without electricity, authorities said.

Emergency services attended hundreds of callouts as storm Amelie brought gusts that dropped trees on roads and railway tracks and tore loose live electrical cables.

No deaths have been confirmed, but a woman in her seventies was reported missing in southern Nice after a landslide near her house.

Support for tearful red-carded Son Heung-min after Gomes injury

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min was left in tears after being involved in an incident that resulted in a sickening injury to Everton's Andre Gomes on Sunday.

Son was shown a red card after Gomes collapsed to the ground with what looked like a serious injury to his lower right leg.

He was clearly distraught, although his manager Mauricio Pochettino said the decision to send off Son was "unfair" - a view echoed by many former players and pundits alike.

Olivia Newton-John's 'Grease' outfit sells for more than $550,000

It was the one they all wanted - the black leather jacket and high-waisted skin-tight pants worn by Olivia Newton-John in the finale of "Grease" electrified a Beverly Hills auction, selling for US$405,700 (S$550,859).

Now part of Hollywood history, the iconic musical comedy starring Newton-John and John Travolta still arouses passions more than 40 years after it first appeared in movie theatres.

Newton-John donned the outfit to sing "You're the One that I Want" with Travolta, her transformation into a sexy greaser girl complete.

