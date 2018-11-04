While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 4

Trump touts economy, Georgia sees racist 'robocalls' as US vote nears

President Donald Trump touted US economic growth and painted a grim picture on immigration in rallies with Republican candidates ahead of Tuesday's (Nov 6) elections as Democratic former vice-president Joe Biden urged voters to reject division.

In the latest injection of racial tensions into the campaigns, a wave of automated calls using racist and anti-Semitic language went out to voters in Georgia, where a Democratic candidate is vying to become the first black female governor in the United States.

Control of both houses of the US Congress, currently dominated by Republicans, and 36 governors' offices will be at stake when Americans vote on Tuesday.

Interest has been unusually high for a non-presidential election year, with early voting running well ahead of past cycles.

READ MORE HERE

Gunman at Florida yoga studio had been accused of harassment

A gunman who killed two women at a Florida yoga studio and wounded five other people before taking his own life had previously been accused of harassing young women, police said on Saturday.

Authorities said they do not know why Scott Beierle, 40, opened fire on Friday afternoon after posing as a customer to join the class at the Hot Yoga studio in Tallahassee.

Detectives are searching for links between him and the victims.

READ MORE HERE

Husband of Pakistan blasphemy case woman calls for her protection

The husband of a Pakistani Christian woman at the centre of a divisive blasphemy case on Saturday criticised a government deal with Islamists that left her in legal limbo, and called on authorities to protect her.

Asia Bibi, on death row since 2010 on blasphemy charges, was acquitted by the Supreme Court Wednesday and ordered set free, triggering protests by ultra-conservative Islamists who paralysed Pakistan for three days.

The government reached a deal on Friday to end the protests by agreeing to a travel ban preventing Bibi from leaving the country, and saying it would not object to hardline movements appealing the verdict. An appeal has been filed with the court.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Gray lifts grief-stricken Leicester, Liverpool top after Arsenal draw

Leicester paid an emotional tribute to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha as the grief-stricken club won 1-0 at Cardiff following their owner's tragic death, while Alexandre Lacazette's late equaliser gave Arsenal a 1-1 draw against new Premier League leaders Liverpool on Saturday.

Thai billionaire Vichai was among five people killed when his helicopter crashed outside Leicester's King Power Stadium last weekend.

With Vichai's funeral under way on Saturday in Bangkok, Leicester headed to Cardiff for a match that served as a chance to honour their late owner and begin the healing process.

READ MORE HERE

Tennis: Djokovic beats Federer to advance to Paris Masters final

Novak Djokovic ruined Roger Federer's ambitions of a 100th career title as he outlasted his great adversary 7-6(6) 5-7 7-6(3) in an epic Paris Masters semi-final that stretched his remarkable unbeaten run to 22 matches on Saturday.

In a 47th meeting between the two greats, the stubborn Djokovic simply refused to be beaten as he eked out a fourth successive victory over Federer in a tiebreak decider after three compelling hours.

It gave the Serbian the opportunity to mark his return to world number one on Monday by winning a record-extending fifth Paris title in Sunday's final against Russian Karen Khachanov, who earlier crushed Dominic Thiem 6-4 6-1.

READ MORE HERE