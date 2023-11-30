While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 30

RSAF plane with medicine, food for Gaza departs S’pore
An aircraft with supplies for civilians in Gaza, including medicine, sanitation items and water filters, departed Singapore on Nov 30 amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport left Changi Air Base (East) some time after midnight for Egypt, with Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad in attendance.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and Ministry of Defence said in a joint statement that the Government deployed the aircraft in view of the urgent need for aid and while humanitarian supply lines remain open.
A total of 46 Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) personnel, including pilots, aircrew, engineers and army security personnel, are involved in this humanitarian mission.
Taiwan’s president says China too ‘overwhelmed’ to invade
China is too consumed by domestic economic and political problems to invade Taiwan, even as Beijing ramps up military pressure, the island’s outgoing president said.
“The Chinese leadership at this juncture is overwhelmed by its internal challenges,” Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said at the New York Times DealBook summit on Nov 29.
“My thought is that perhaps this is not a time for them to consider a major invasion of Taiwan.”
Thai FM weeps, welcomes release of Thai workers
Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara broke down in tears when he met fellow Thais released to Israel by Hamas after seven weeks of captivity, and said on Nov 29 he hoped for freedom soon for the remaining 13 hostages.
Another two Thai workers were set free on Nov 28, bringing the total released to 19. With their arrival at Shamir Medical Centre, the workers embraced one another. “We survived! We survived!” they cheered, and one was seen wiping away tears.
“We are no one’s enemy,” Mr Parnpree said, in a Reuters interview later on Nov 29, after being moved to tears when he met the workers on Nov 28.
Israel investigating Hamas report of baby hostage death
Israel’s army said on Nov 29 it was investigating a report by Hamas’ armed wing that a 10-month-old baby hostage, his four-year-old brother and their mother had all been killed in Gaza.
The military was “assessing the accuracy of the information”, it said in a statement.
The Bibas family are among the highest-profile hostages seized in the Hamas attacks on southern Israel on Oct 7, due to the age of baby Kfir.
Man United on brink of Champions League exit
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag insisted his side are going in the right direction despite a 3-3 draw at Galatasaray on Nov 29 that leaves the Red Devils on the brink of Champions League elimination.
United twice let a two-goal lead slip in Istanbul as costly errors from goalkeeper Andre Onana and poor finishing left them still bottom of Group A.
Ten Hag’s side need to beat Bayern Munich in their final match at Old Trafford to have any chance of qualifying.