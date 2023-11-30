While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 30

RSAF plane with medicine, food for Gaza departs S’pore

An aircraft with supplies for civilians in Gaza, including medicine, sanitation items and water filters, departed Singapore on Nov 30 amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport left Changi Air Base (East) some time after midnight for Egypt, with Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad in attendance.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and Ministry of Defence said in a joint statement that the Government deployed the aircraft in view of the urgent need for aid and while humanitarian supply lines remain open.

A total of 46 Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) personnel, including pilots, aircrew, engineers and army security personnel, are involved in this humanitarian mission.

