While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 30

McCarthy condemns Trump’s white supremacist guest Fuentes
Kevin McCarthy, a top congressional Republican, broke his silence on Tuesday about former president Donald Trump’s dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes, saying the Republican Party has no place in it for Fuentes’ beliefs.
Mr McCarthy, who may become speaker of the US House of Representatives when Republicans take control in January, had not commented on the meeting, which took place a week ago.
He was pressed for his thoughts on the meeting by reporters at the White House after talks with President Joe Biden.
“I don’t think anybody should be spending any time with Nick Fuentes,” said Mr McCarthy, currently the House minority leader. “His views are nowhere within the Republican Party or within this country itself.”
Chinese astronauts travel to ‘Celestial Palace’ in historic mission
China sent a spacecraft carrying three astronauts to its space station for the first in-orbit crew rotation in Chinese space history, launching the operation of the second inhabited outpost in low-Earth orbit after the Nasa-led International Space Station (ISS).
The spacecraft Shenzhou-15, or “Divine Vessel”, and its three passengers lifted off atop a Long March-2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre at 11.08pm (11.08pm Singapore time) on Tuesday amid sub-freezing temperatures in the Gobi Desert in north-west China, according to state television.
The vessel successfully docked with the station early on Wednesday, the China Manned Space Administration said, according to Xinhua.
Russia firing unarmed missiles to deplete Ukraine air defence
Russia is firing unarmed cruise missiles that were designed to carry nuclear warheads at targets in Ukraine to try to deplete Kyiv’s stocks of air defences, a senior US military official said on Tuesday.
The official, who declined to be named, was asked about a Nov 26 assessment by Britain’s military intelligence which said that Russia was “likely” removing nuclear warheads from cruise missiles and firing the unarmed munitions into Ukraine.
That intelligence update cited open source imagery showing wreckage of an air-launched cruise missile fired at Ukraine that seemed to have been designed in the 1980s as a nuclear delivery system.
Half of Britain’s free-range Christmas turkeys lost to bird flu
Britons may struggle to get hold of a free-range turkey or goose for the Christmas table this year after an industry head said about half of them have either died or been culled due to the country’s largest-ever outbreak of avian flu.
Mr Richard Griffiths, chief executive of the British Poultry Council, told lawmakers that British farmers usually produce 1.2 to 1.3 million free-range birds for the festive period.
“We have seen around 600,000 of those free-range birds being directly affected,” he said.
Rashford stars as England sink Wales to set up Senegal clash
England booked a World Cup last 16 clash against Senegal as Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden inspired a 3-0 win against Wales that sent their neighbours crashing out of the tournament on Tuesday.
Gareth Southgate’s side sealed first place in Group B thanks to key contributions from Rashford and Foden after they were restored to the team by the England boss.
Foden showed why there has been such a clamour for him to start as he won the free-kick that Rashford converted to break the deadlock early in the second half at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Doha.