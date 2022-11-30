While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 30

McCarthy condemns Trump’s white supremacist guest Fuentes

Kevin McCarthy, a top congressional Republican, broke his silence on Tuesday about former president Donald Trump’s dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes, saying the Republican Party has no place in it for Fuentes’ beliefs.

Mr McCarthy, who may become speaker of the US House of Representatives when Republicans take control in January, had not commented on the meeting, which took place a week ago.

He was pressed for his thoughts on the meeting by reporters at the White House after talks with President Joe Biden.

“I don’t think anybody should be spending any time with Nick Fuentes,” said Mr McCarthy, currently the House minority leader. “His views are nowhere within the Republican Party or within this country itself.”

