While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 3

Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire as violence spikes at Lebanese border
Lebanon’s Hezbollah said on Thursday it mounted multiple strikes on Israeli army positions including its first using explosive drones, and Israel launched air strikes on southern Lebanon in a sharp escalation of violence.
The Israeli army said it responded to launches from Lebanon toward Israel with air strikes on Hezbollah targets, along with tank and artillery fire.
The Iran-backed Hezbollah has been exchanging fire with Israeli forces across the Israeli-Lebanese border since the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel went to war on Oct. 7, in the deadliest escalation at the frontier since a 2006 war.
Donald Trump Jr. points finger at accountants in New York fraud trial
Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. on Thursday acknowledged in court that he had signed financial documents for the family company that a New York judge has ruled were fraudulent, but sought to pin the blame on others who worked on them.
In a second day of testimony, Donald Jr., 45, said he relied on accountants within the Trump Organization and outside firm Mazars to ensure that financial estimates of trophy properties and other assets were accurate.
“They had more information and details on all of this than I would have,” he said on the witness stand. “That’s why we have accountants.”
US seeks China collaboration, with eye on national security: Yellen
The United States seeks to work with China on global challenges from climate change to debt distress, but will not compromise on areas like national security, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday.
Her remarks outlining Washington’s approach to US-China ties come ahead of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings this month in San Francisco – where President Joe Biden is expected to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping for the first time since they conferred in Bali last year.
“We know the US-China relationship is among the most consequential in the world,” Yellen told an event in Washington. “We need to get it right.”
Pakistan to hold delayed elections Feb 8: Commission
Pakistan will hold delayed national elections on Feb 8 next year, the election commission said Thursday, as the country grapples with overlapping political, economic and security crises.
The vote is set to take place without leading politician and former prime minister Imran Khan, who was barred from contesting polls after being convicted of graft and held in custody over leaking state secrets.
“It was unanimously decided that the election will be held on Thursday, Feb 8,” the Election Commission Pakistan (ECP) said in a statement, after its members met with President Arif Alvi.
Neymar undergoes successful knee surgery
Brazil forward Neymar underwent surgery on Thursday after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in his left knee on international duty.
The 31-year-old was forced off during Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against Uruguay two weeks ago before an MRI scan confirmed the extent of his injuries.
The Al-Hilal player was treated in a hospital in Belo Horizonte by Brazil’s national team medical staff, and local media reported he will be discharged on Saturday to begin his recovery, which is expected to last until mid-2024.