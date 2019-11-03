While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 3

BuzzFeed News publishes 'The Mueller Report's Secret Memos'

BuzzFeed News published the first tranche of FBI documents related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into the 2016 election and Russian efforts to aid Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

Many of roughly 500 pages of documents - in a package BuzzFeed called "The Mueller Report's Secret Memos" - posted online on Saturday relate to interviews with FBI agents.

Various email correspondence is also included.

BuzzFeed and CNN sued for access to Mueller's witness interview notes. In October, a judge ordered the Justice Department to release new tranches of the notes monthly to the two news organisations.

READ MORE HERE

Airbnb to ban 'party houses' after Halloween shooting

Airbnb is banning "party houses" immediately and stepping up efforts to prevent unauthorised parties at its rentals after a fatal Halloween night shooting in California, chief executive officer Brian Chesky said.

"We are redoubling our efforts to combat unauthorised parties and get rid of the abusive host and guest conduct, including conduct that leads to the terrible events we saw in Orinda," Chesky said in a series of tweets.

Five people have died as a result of the shooting in Orinda, California, the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page.

READ MORE HERE

Motorbike racing: Indonesian rider Afridza Munandar dies after Sepang accident

An Indonesian motorbike rider competing in a tournament to promote young talent died on Saturday after an accident at the Sepang circuit in Malaysia, officials said, triggering tributes from the racing community.

Afridza Munandar, 20, was involved in the incident on turn 10 in the first lap of the race which took place after qualifying for Sunday's MotoGP, they said.

Reports said he was involved in a crash with another rider.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Liverpool and City grab late wins, United lose

In echoes of last season's epic Premier League title race, Liverpool and Manchester City matched each other stride for stride to eke out 2-1 victories on Saturday when both had looked set for shock defeats.

They both trailed 1-0 at halftime but Sergio Aguero's 70th minute equaliser and Kyle Walker's late winner earned champions City a 2-1 home victory over a gritty Southampton side.

Liverpool left it even later. When Walker's goal went in at the Etihad Stadium they were still trailing 1-0 at Aston Villa for whom Trezeguet scored his first goal for the club.

READ MORE HERE

New Imelda Marcos film offers her version of Philippine history

Is Imelda Marcos - formidable even at age 90 - rewriting history?

A new documentary suggests the widow of the late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos is trying very hard to do so - and not merely to gloss over excesses from diamonds stuffed in diapers to access to 170 bank accounts.

The Showtime production, set to open Nov 8, depicts a woman intent on whitewashing the past for a clean path to power for her only son, Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, 62.

READ MORE HERE