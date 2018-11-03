While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 3

Trump backtracks on suggestion US troops could fire on migrants

President Donald Trump on Friday backtracked from his suggestion a day earlier that US troops sent to the US border with Mexico would be free to fire on migrants who throw rocks at them, saying that rock-throwers would only be arrested.

"They won't have to fire. What I don't want is, I don't want these people throwing rocks," Trump told reporters outside the White House. "If they do that with us, they're going to be arrested for a long time."

Trump's rhetoric on shooting migrants drew criticism from human rights groups that said he was stoking fear ahead of midterm elections.

Trump has hardened his stance on immigration in a bid to rouse his political base ahead of congressional elections next week.

Official claims Jamal Khashoggi's body 'dissolved' after Istanbul murder

The body of journalist and Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi was "dissolved" after he was murdered and dismembered in Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul a month ago, according to a Turkish official.

The claim echoed details a Turkish official had earlier given to the Washington Post - for which Khashoggi was a contributor - that authorities were investigating a theory the body was destroyed in acid.

The murder of the royal insider-turned-dissident has provoked widespread outrage against Riyadh and fuelled an international debate about arms deliveries to Saudi Arabia, a key Washington ally against Iran.

No indication dead Saudi sisters found dead in New York were killed

Investigators have no indication Saudi sisters who were found dead and bound together with duct tape on the shores of the Hudson River in New York City last week died as a result of foul play, New York City police announced on Friday.

Tala Farea, 16, and Rotana Farea, 22, had been missing for two months, after they disappeared from Fairfax, Virginia, in late August. Both had come to the United States two or three years ago.

New York City police chief of detectives Dermot Shea said at a Friday news conference the girls had alleged they were physically abused by family members, and sources in Virginia told detectives, "they would rather inflict harm on themselves than return to Saudi Arabia".

Football: Uefa, PSG, Man City targeted in Football Leaks revelations

Uefa helped Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City get around their own Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, according to a Football Leaks investigation published on Friday.

According to the investigation of "more than 70 million documents" analysed "over eight months by 80 journalists" from members of European Investigative Collaborations, Uefa "knowingly helped the clubs to cover up their own irregularities for 'political reasons'."

Both clubs, owned and bankrolled by wealth from Qatar and Abu Dhabi respectively, have avoided the most severe Financial Fair Play punishment of being excluded from the Uefa Champions League.

Actor Alec Baldwin arrested over New York parking spot fight

Actor Alec Baldwin, most recently famous for his impersonations of US President Donald Trump, was charged on Friday after a fight over a New York parking spot, police said.

The 30 Rock sitcom actor, 60, "assaulted someone for a parking spot that they were both going for," New York Police Department detective Sophia Mason said.

Baldwin was charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment then released, police said.

