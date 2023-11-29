While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 29

India tunnel collapse: All 41 workers rescued after 17 days

Indian rescuers have safely brought out all 41 workers from a collapsed Himalayan road tunnel after a marathon 17-day engineering operation to free them, a minister has said.

The evacuation of the men – low-wage workers from some of India’s poorest states – began more than six hours after rescuers broke through the debris in the tunnel in Uttarakhand state, which caved in on Nov 12.

They were pulled out on wheeled stretchers through a 90cm-wide steel pipe, with the entire process being completed in about an hour.

The first to be evacuated, a short man wearing a dark grey winter jacket and a yellow hard hat, was garlanded with marigold flowers and welcomed in traditional Indian style inside the tunnel by state Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and federal Deputy Highways Minister V.K. Singh.

READ MORE HERE

12 hostages released as mediators seek lasting truce