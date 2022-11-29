While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 29

Russia will not halt strikes until it runs out of missiles, Ukraine’s Zelensky says
President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Ukrainians to expect another brutal week of cold and darkness ahead, predicting more Russian attacks on infrastructure that would not cease until Moscow ran out of missiles.
Russia has been carrying out massive missile bombardments on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure roughly weekly since early October, with each barrage having greater impact than the last as damage accumulates and a frigid winter sets in.
In an overnight video address, Zelensky said he expected new attacks this week that could be as bad as last week’s - the worst yet that left millions of people with no heat, water or power.
Fed’s Williams says more rate rises needed, sees higher unemployment
New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Monday the US central bank still has more work to do to lower very high levels of inflation, and he also noted he expects to see a notable jump in unemployment as a result of this policy path.
“Inflation is far too high, and persistently high inflation undermines the ability of our economy to perform at its full potential,” Williams said. He noted that there have been signs of progress in lowering inflation, but added that more Fed action will be needed to get inflation back to the central bank’s target.
“Further tightening of monetary policy should help restore balance between demand and supply and bring inflation back to 2 per cent over the next few years,” Williams said in prepared remarks for a gathering of the Economic Club of New York. “Tighter monetary policy has begun to cool demand and reduce inflationary pressures,” he said, adding that “it will take some time, but I am fully confident we will return to a sustained period of price stability.”
Temasek to open Paris office in 2023
Temasek Holdings will open an office in Paris next year as it seeks to focus on investments in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, it said on Tuesday.
“Our decision to open a new European office reflects the continuing importance of EMEA as an investment destination,” Temasek’s EMEA head Uwe Krueger said in a statement.
Ranked among the top 10 state investors in the world, Temasek’s portfolio value rose to a record S$403 billion in the year to March 2022.
World Cup: Fernandes double fires Portugal through to last 16
A second half brace from Bruno Fernandes sent Portugal through to the last 16 of the World Cup on Monday, joining France and Brazil after a 2-0 win that outclassed an uninspiring Uruguay side that struggled to get into the match.
Fernandes scored first with a cross intended for Cristiano Ronaldo that sailed fortuitously into the net on 54 minutes and converted a spot kick in stoppage time to put his side into the knockout stages with a match remaining.
Ronaldo celebrated the first goal ecstatically as his own and smiled awkwardly when it was announced as belonging to Fernandes, who always looked threatening on the attack and twice came close to completing a hat-trick in the dying moments.
Kim Kardashian ‘re-evaluating’ Balenciaga ties after controversial ads
Reality show star and social media titan Kim Kardashian said she is “re-evaluating” her involvement with luxury fashion house Balenciaga, after it apologised for ads featuring children holding teddy bears wearing what critics called bondage gear.
The French brand, part of the luxury Kering group, last week withdrew the photos from the Spring/Summer 2023 advertising campaign. Two of them showed young children holding handbags in the shape of teddy bears, which were wearing black leather straps with silver studs.
Internet commentators noticed another photo from a Balenciaga-Adidas ad collaboration showed printed documents from a US Supreme Court ruling on child pornography, after the revelation of which Balenciaga filed a US$25 million (S$34.42 million) lawsuit against the company that produced the advertisements, according to reports.