While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 29

Russia will not halt strikes until it runs out of missiles, Ukraine’s Zelensky says



President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Ukrainians to expect another brutal week of cold and darkness ahead, predicting more Russian attacks on infrastructure that would not cease until Moscow ran out of missiles.

Russia has been carrying out massive missile bombardments on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure roughly weekly since early October, with each barrage having greater impact than the last as damage accumulates and a frigid winter sets in.

In an overnight video address, Zelensky said he expected new attacks this week that could be as bad as last week’s - the worst yet that left millions of people with no heat, water or power.

Fed’s Williams says more rate rises needed, sees higher unemployment

