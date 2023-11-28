While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 28

Deal reached to extend Gaza truce by two days, Qatar and Hamas say
Mediator Qatar said on Monday a deal had been reached to extend a truce between Israeli and Hamas forces in Gaza by two days, continuing a pause in seven weeks of warfare that has killed thousands and laid waste to the Palestinian enclave.
“An agreement has been reached to extend the humanitarian truce for an additional two days in the Gaza Strip,” a Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson said in a post on social media platform X.
Hamas also said it had agreed a two-day extension to the truce with Qatar and Egypt, who have been facilitating indirect negotiations between the two sides. There was no immediate comment from Israel.
Suspect arraigned in shooting of three Palestinian American students in Vermont
The suspect in the shooting in Vermont of three college students of Palestinian descent over the weekend pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted second-degree murder on Monday and was ordered by a judge to be held without bond.
The suspect, Jason J. Eaton, 48, appeared at an arraignment at the Chittenden County Criminal Court in Burlington via a remote video feed from the county jail, where he has been held since his arrest on Sunday.
Police say Eaton used a pistol to shoot the three victims on the street near the University of Vermont in Burlington on Saturday evening and then ran away.
Backing Israel, Elon Musk sees need to stop murderous propaganda
Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk lent support on Monday to Israel’s campaign against Hamas, saying one challenge was stopping propaganda of a sort that led to the Palestinian faction’s killing spree that triggered the Gaza war.
The owner of the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Musk was on an unusual visit to Israel, during a four-day pause to the fighting, and held a live online discussion with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Hearing Netanyahu describe the destruction of Hamas, which Israel has set as a war goal, as necessary for any prospective peace with the Palestinians, Musk sounded his general agreement for such objectives during an X Spaces discussion.
Former US first lady Rosalynn Carter lies in repose in Georgia
The body of Rosalynn Carter, the former US first lady who died on Nov 19 at age 96, will lie in repose on Monday in Georgia, giving Americans the chance to pay their respects to the woman her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, called “an extension of myself.”
Carter died shortly after she entered hospice care at home in Plains, Georgia, alongside her husband, a Democrat who gave his wife a prominent voice during his presidency from 1977-1981 and supported her advocacy in the cause of mental health.
Her family and current and former members of her US Secret Service security detail joined a hearse motorcade on Monday morning to the Rosalynn Carter Health and Human Sciences Complex at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus, Georgia, where wreaths were laid. Spectators in Plains waved US flags as the motorcade passed by them.
Bulgarian football boss Mihaylov quits after fan pressure
The president of the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU), Borislav Mihaylov, under pressure because of the national team’s failure to reach Euro 2024, announced his resignation on Monday after violent demonstrations by fans.
“I have tendered my resignation in a spirit of appeasement,” said the 60-year-old, who has been at the helm for 18 years, after a meeting of the governing body in Sofia.
His resignation follows violent scenes on Nov 16 when thousands of supporters gathered outside the stadium where Bulgaria were playing Hungary in a Euro qualifier, calling for an end to Mihaylov’s tenure.