While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 28

Landslide kills at least seven on Italy’s Ischia island
At least seven people, including a newborn baby and two children, were killed on the southern Italian holiday island of Ischia after a landslide caused by torrential rain devastated a small town, an official said on Sunday.
Five people were still missing, Naples prefect Claudio Palomba told a news conference. Dozens of emergency workers rushed to the island while rescue divers searched the waters off the coast, he said.
A wave of mud, debris and stones broke away from the island’s highest mountain on Saturday and crashed down over houses and roads in and around town of Casamicciola Terme.
World Cup riots in Brussels after Morocco beat Belgium
Police used water cannon and teargas after coming under attack from football supporters who brought havoc to the centre of Brussels on Sunday following Morocco’s shock 2-0 World Cup win over Belgium in Qatar.
Dozens of fans smashed shop windows, threw fireworks and torched vehicles.
Even before the end of the match, “dozens of people, including some wearing hoodies, sought confrontation with the police, which compromised public safety,” Brussels police said in a statement.
Germany breathe life into World Cup campaign in battling draw with Spain
Substitute Niclas Fuellkrug’s close range strike late in the second half rescued Germany a valuable 1-1 draw against Spain in a World Cup Group E showdown on Sunday, a result which left the group still wide open.
Alvaro Morata beat his marker and flicked the ball in at the near post past goalkeeper Manuel Neuer following a low cross from Jordi Alba in the 62nd minute to give Spain the lead.
But Fuellkrug levelled in the 83rd minute, smashing home a loose ball inside the box.
World Cup: ‘Next question’, says Serbia on Fifa’s flag probe
Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic refused to comment on Fifa’s investigation into a flag controversy on Sunday as his side prepare for a crucial World Cup clash with Cameroon.
Football’s world governing body launched the probe following a complaint from Kosovo’s football federation over a version of the Serbian flag hung in their dressing room in Qatar before their opening defeat to Brazil.
It featured a map including Kosovo as part of Serbia and the slogan “there will be no surrender”.
K-drama couple Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin welcome first child, a boy
South Korean actors Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin, who tied the knot in March, welcomed their first child, a boy, on Sunday.
Both their management agencies confirmed the happy news, with Son’s agency, MSteam Entertainment, saying in a statement that both the mother and child are healthy.
The baby was due in December but arrived a little early.