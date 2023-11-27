While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 27

American girl, 4, freed as Hamas, Israel release prisoners
Hamas freed 17 hostages held in Gaza, including a four-year-old American girl, on Sunday while Israel was also seen releasing prisoners on the third day of their truce.
The International Committee of the Red Cross said it had successfully transferred 17 hostages from Gaza. Hamas said it had handed over 13 Israelis, three Thais and one with Russian citizenship.
Reuters TV footage showed Palestinians being freed from Israeli prisons on Sunday.
Three Palestinian students shot in Vermont, families demand hate crime probe
The families of three Palestinian students attending US colleges who were shot on Saturday in Vermont called on US officials to investigate the incident as a hate crime, as they awaited updates on their children’s recovery on Sunday.
Hisham Awartani, a student at Brown University in Rhode Island; Kinnan Abdel Hamid, a student at Haverford College in Pennsylvania; and Tahseen Ahmed, who attends Trinity College in Connecticut, were all shot near the University of Vermont on Saturday night and were being treated for injuries of varying severity on Sunday, according to police.
Burlington police have not identified or apprehended a shooter, and have not commented on a possible motive. A spokesperson could not be reached for comment on Sunday.
Sinner leads Italy to Davis Cup glory against Australia
Italy won the Davis Cup for the second time as an outstanding display by Jannik Sinner secured a straightforward 2-0 victory over Australia on Sunday.
After Matteo Arnaldi outlasted Alexei Popyrin in the first singles clash, Italy’s number one Sinner thrashed Alex De Minaur 6-3 6-0 to start the celebrations.
“It helps a lot to play for the whole team and it’s been an incredible feeling for all of us,” the world number four said.
Man United’s Garnacho scores overhead stunner in 3-0 win at Everton
Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho scored with a magical overhead kick in the third minute to send the visitors on their way to a 3-0 win on Sunday over an Everton team already reeling in their first Premier League game after being docked 10 points.
The 19-year-old Argentine leapt acrobatically to meet Diogo Dalot’s cross, firing the ball into the opposite corner past stranded goalkeeper Jordan Pickford before celebrating with a Cristiano Ronaldo-style pirouette at Goodison Park.
A Marcus Rashford penalty and clever Anthony Martial finish wrapped up the victory in the second half.
Rita Ora celebrates birthday in native Kosovo
Pristina-born British pop star Rita Ora arrived in Kosovo on Sunday to celebrate her birthday, paying respect to her homeland from where the 33-year-old fled as a baby.
Immediately after getting off from a plane, Ora touched the ground and moved her hand towards her heart while wearing a big smile, a video published by Pristina mayor Perparim Rama showed.
The singer’s family – who are ethnic Albanian – left Kosovo in 1991 to escape the repression imposed by Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic after he stripped the former province of its autonomy.