While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 27, 2025

Two National Guard members shot in Washington

Two members of the National Guard were shot in Washington on Nov 26 near the White House, putting the building into lockdown with President Donald Trump away in Florida.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a social media post that two Guard members had been shot and that her department was working with local police to gather more details.

Police in Washington said one suspect was in custody following the shooting one block from the White House and that the area was secured.

Mr Trump is at his resort in Palm Beach ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on Nov 26.

Hong Kong buildings blaze kills at least 40 people

At least 40 people were killed and 279 were missing on Nov 26 after Hong Kong’s deadliest fire in three decades ripped through high-rise residential towers sheathed in flammable bamboo scaffolding, authorities said.

Hours after the fire started in the northern Tai Po district, flames and thick smoke still engulfed the 32-storey towers where many people were believed trapped inside. Rescue workers swarmed the site as shocked inhabitants looked on.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known, but it was fanned by green construction mesh and bamboo scaffolding - a mainstay of traditional Chinese architecture but subject to a phase-out in Hong Kong since March for safety reasons.

Russia rules out big concessions on Ukraine

PHOTO: DOUG MILLS/NYTIMES

Russia will make no big concessions on a peace plan for Ukraine, a senior Russian diplomat said on Nov 26, after a leaked recording of a call involving US envoy Steve Witkoff showed he had advised Moscow on how to pitch to Donald Trump.

Mr Witkoff is expected to travel to Moscow next week with other senior US officials for talks with Russian leaders about a possible plan to end the nearly four-year-old war in Ukraine, the deadliest in Europe since World War II.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov 25 he was ready to advance the US-backed framework for ending the war and to discuss disputed points with the US president in talks that he said should include European allies.

Moldova displays Russian drone, summons envoy

PHOTO: AFP

Moldova on Nov 26 displayed a Russian drone that fell on its soil outside its foreign ministry as it summoned Moscow’s envoy over the crash, in an overt criticism of Russia’s war in neighbouring Ukraine.

The small ex-Soviet republic, wedged between Ukraine and NATO member Romania, has repeatedly seen violations of its airspace since Russia’s invasion of its neighbour in 2022 and has expelled dozens of diplomats and employees of the Russian embassy.

After summoning Mr Oleg Ozerov, the Russian ambassador to Chisinau, on Nov 26, Moldova’s foreign ministry placed the crashed drone in front of its headquarters.

Virgin’s Branson ‘heartbroken’ as wife dies, aged 80

British entrepreneur Richard Branson paid tribute on Nov 26 to his wife Joan Templeman shortly after announcing her death, saying “life will never be the same without her”.

The billionaire founder of the Virgin Group had revealed Ms Templeman’s death, aged 80, in an Instagram post late on Nov 25, saying he was “heartbroken”.

He did not say what had caused her passing, but noted in a subsequent blog post that she had recently been recovering from a back injury in hospital in England.