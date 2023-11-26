While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 26

Hamas lets go 13 Israeli, seven foreign hostages

Hamas said on Nov 25 that it had released 13 Israeli and seven foreign civilians it had been holding hostage in the Gaza Strip, as part of a second swop in exchange for Palestinian prisoners that came after an hours-long unexpected delay.

Hamas’ armed wing said it had handed over the hostages to the Red Cross.

The handover came hours later than expected after the militant group accused Israel of violating the exchange agreement, claims denied by Israeli officials.

The unexpected delay on Nov 25 evening had caused heartache for relatives as Qatari and Egyptian mediators scrambled to address the Islamist group’s concerns that Israel was interfering in the selection of prisoners for release and was not allowing aid to reach civilians in northern Gaza during the four-day truce.

READ MORE HERE

Dutch far-right politician Wilders vows: ‘I will be PM’