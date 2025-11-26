While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 26, 2025

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (right) said he was “ready to meet” US President Donald Trump to discuss “sensitive points”.

Zelensky welcomes ‘principles’ of new US draft to end war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov 25 the “principles” of a revised US plan to end the war with Russia could lead to “deeper agreements” and that “much depends” on Washington.

An original US plan to end almost four years of Russia’s invasion has been updated – after the first version was criticised as too pro-Moscow – but has yet to be published.

“The principles of this document can be expanded into deeper agreements,” Mr Zelensky said, in his daily address.

“I am counting on further active cooperation with the American side and with President (Donald) Trump. Much depends on America, because Russia pays the greatest attention to American strength,” he said.

Three arrested in Paris suspected of acting for Russia

PHOTO: REUTERS

French authorities have arrested three people on suspicion of spying for Russia and acting to promote its war propaganda, as part of a probe into a French-Russian association, prosecutors said on Nov 25.

The arrests come as fears of Russian interference across Europe are at a high, with Western capitals pointing the finger at Moscow’s spy services while the Kremlin’s military campaign in Ukraine drags on.

One of those detained, a 40-year-old Russian man, was seen on video surveillance footage in September putting up pro-Russian posters on the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, the city’s prosecutors’ office said.

Man accused of Liverpool parade crash in tears as trial opens

PHOTOS: FACEBOOK, AFP

A British man wiped away tears on Nov 25 as his trial began for allegedly driving his car into crowds at Liverpool Football Club’s Premier League victory parade in May, injuring dozens of people.

Paul Doyle held his head in his hands as jurors at Liverpool Crown Court in north-west England were sworn in to hear the case against him.

Wearing a suit and glasses, the 54-year-old spoke briefly to enter not guilty pleas to four newly-amended counts.

Prosecutors seek jail for Italian influencer

PHOTO: AFP

Italian prosecutors asked a court on Nov 25 to sentence fashion influencer Chiara Ferragni to one year and eight months in prison if found guilty of alleged fraud over charity endorsement deals.

The Instagram star and businesswoman has been on trial since September for aggravated fraud over promotions of a pandoro cake – a Christmas treat similar to a panettone – and Easter eggs, which purported to raise money for charity or social causes.

The 38-year-old, who is based in Milan, told the court during the closed-door hearing on Nov 25 that she denied the charges and had always acted “in good faith”, her lawyer Giuseppe Iannaccone said.

Jakarta bans cat, dog, bat meat to stem rabies spread

PHOTO: DOG MEAT-FREE INDONESIA

Indonesia’s capital Jakarta has banned the selling and consumption of dog, cat and bat meat to prevent rabies transmission, the city’s governor announced on Nov 25, in a win for animal rights advocates.

“I have signed the regulation... which prohibits the sale of rabies-transmitting animals for food purposes,” Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung said in a statement on social media, a month after promising to do so.

The regulation, which Mr Pramono said he signed on Nov 24, provides a six-month grace period before it is enforced, according to a document seen by AFP.