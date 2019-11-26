While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 26

Warren accuses rival Bloomberg of trying to buy US presidential election

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren blasted billionaire Michael Bloomberg on Monday for launching his nascent White House bid with a US$37 million (S$50 million) TV advertising blitz, accusing the former New York City mayor of trying to buy American democracy.

Bloomberg, 77, a media mogul who will use his personal fortune to spend freely on his campaign and has said he will not take donations, officially jumped into the White House race as a moderate Democrat on Sunday.

Warren, 70, a liberal US senator from Massachusetts and one of the leading Democratic contenders according to polls, has proposed a wealth tax on billionaires and frequently rails against corporate America, something Bloomberg has criticised.

At an event with voters in Ankeny, Iowa, Warren opened her remarks denouncing Bloomberg's tactics.

READ MORE HERE

Aussie universities should be barred from partnerships with over 100 Chinese schools

Australian universities should be barred from partnering with more than 100 Chinese counterparts because they have close ties with the military in Beijing, a leading think tank has said.

Australian universities earlier this month pledged to consider any military ties that a higher education facility has when considering joint research projects as part of Canberra's drive to limit foreign interference.

Using open source data, the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) said in a report published late on Monday that 115 Chinese universities have alleged links with military research, or human rights abuses - ties which should prevent Australian universities from partnering with them.

READ MORE HERE

Mainland Chinese visitor numbers to Taiwan plunge by most since 2008

China's ban on individual travel to Taiwan has led to a sharp drop in Chinese visitors in the past two months.

The number of mainlanders travelling to Taiwan plunged by 52.5 per cent year-on-year in October, according to data from its Tourism Bureau. This followed a big dip in September.

October's monthly drop was the biggest since Taiwan relaxed rules in 2008 to let Chinese tourists visit, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

READ MORE HERE

Trump meets Conan, military dog wounded in ISIS leader Baghdadi raid

US President Donald Trump on Monday finally met Conan, a military service dog injured in the US raid that resulted in the death of former Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

After teasing for weeks that the Belgian Malinois would come to the White House, Trump introduced Conan to journalists during a surprise event in the Rose Garden.

"So this is Conan. Right now probably the world's most famous dog," Trump told reporters. "I learned a lot about this particular type of dog. It's trained that, if you open your mouth you will be attacked. You want to be very, very careful."

READ MORE HERE

R. Kelly's longtime girlfriend alleges she was starved, choked and forced into abortions

One of singer R. Kelly's most steadfast supporters and longtime girlfriends is apparently saying "me too" to what she says is the singer's abuse.

In a series of posts this past weekend on a Patreon account, a writer saying she is Joycelyn Savage, 23, alleges constant surveillance of her daily habits by the singer and his staff.

Savage's apparent allegations against the 52-year-old R&B crooner, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, paint their relationship as one of abuse and not the loving, three-way relationship with another young woman that she has portrayed in previous public appearances.

READ MORE HERE