While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 24

Netanyahu rival seeks support from PM's party to form government in Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's centrist rival Benny Gantz on Saturday urged leaders of the premier's Likud party to join him in forming a government after their chief's indictment on corruption charges.

"In light of the circumstances, I call for the formation of the largest possible government under my leadership," Gantz told a news conference, addressing members of the right-wing Likud.

"I would be the prime minister for the first two years," he said.

And if Netanyahu "is cleared (of any wrongdoing) he could return and become prime minister", Gantz added.

READ MORE HERE

US V-P Mike Pence avoids Baghdad leaders on surprise Iraq visit

US Vice-President Mike Pence avoided meeting Iraqi federal government leaders during a surprise trip on Saturday to the country, where deadly anti-government protests have highlighted Washington’s diminished influence.

In his first visit as vice-president, Pence visited American troops at Ain al-Asad base in western Iraq’s Anbar province, but was not expected to travel to the capital. His trip came after weeks of anti-government rallies across Baghdad and the south.

Iraqi officials told AFP that Pence spoke to Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi by telephone.

READ MORE HERE

Egypt unearths mummified animals, including suspected lions, birds

Egyptian archaeologists have unearthed a cache of mummified animals, including sacred birds and five big cats which preliminary studies suggest are lion cubs.

The discovery was made at the Sacred Animal Necropolis in Saqqara, near Cairo, Antiquities Minister Khaled al-Anani told a press conference on Saturday, according to an official statement.

The minister said the discovery includes a large collection of 75 wooden and bronze cat statues of different shapes and sizes.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Mourinho 'happy' after winning first game in charge of Spurs

Jose Mourinho said he was "happy" with his players after delivering Tottenham's first away win in the Premier League since January in his first game in charge with a 3-2 win at West Ham on Saturday.

Son Heung-min, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane scored the goals as Mourinho made an instant impact after replacing the sacked Mauricio Pochettino on Wednesday.

Spurs were cruising at 3-0 up and although Michail Antonio and Angelo Ogbonna scored for the home side, it was too little too late.

READ MORE HERE

Tennis: Canada beat Russia to reach 'historic' first Davis Cup final

Denis Shapovalov and Vasek Pospisil led Canada to their maiden Davis Cup final with victory in a deciding doubles rubber against Russia in Madrid on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Shapovalov had drawn Canada level by beating Karen Khachanov after Andrey Rublev's win over Pospisil in the opening match.

The Canadian pair then edged out Khachanov and Rublev in a dramatic deciding-set tie-break to set up a final clash against either Britain or hosts Spain on Sunday.

READ MORE HERE