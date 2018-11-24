While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 24

US report says climate change will batter economy, in clash with Trump

Climate change will cost the US economy hundreds of billions of dollars by the end of the century, damaging everything from human health to infrastructure and agricultural production, according to a government report issued on Friday.

The White House dismissed the congressionally mandated reported as inaccurate.

The report, written with the help of more than a dozen US government agencies and departments, outlined the projected impact of global warming in every corner of American society, in a dire warning that is at odds with the Trump administration's pro-fossil-fuels agenda.

Global warming would disproportionately hurt the poor, broadly undermine human health, damage infrastructure, limit the availability of water, alter coastlines, and boost costs in industries from farming, to fisheries and energy production, the report said.

Spain PM says Brexit summit likely off if no Gibraltar deal

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warned on Friday there would "very probably" be no summit to approve Britain's exit from the European Union on Sunday if the issue of Gibraltar is not first resolved.

Madrid is seeking a guaranteed veto on post-Brexit relations between the EU and Gibraltar, the British enclave on Spain's southern tip, and has threatened to scupper the draft Brexit deal if it doesn't get its way.

"If there's no agreement" over Gibraltar, Sanchez said at a press conference in Cuba, "there very probably won't be a European Council" summit.

Zuckerberg rejects request to testify before 7 countries' lawmakers

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg is "unable" to testify at a rare joint hearing with lawmakers from seven countries - representing more than 368 million people - who remain frustrated about the social media giant's handling of misinformation online.

Instead, Facebook will dispatch Richard Allan, the company's vice-president of policy solutions, to answer questions at a Tuesday hearing featuring top policymakers from Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Ireland, Latvia, Singapore and the United Kingdom.

Zuckerberg's decision against testifying at the global gathering could add to Facebook's woes with governments around the world, which have grown frustrated with the company's business practices.

Black Friday deals lure US shoppers, biggest sales gains online

Shoppers across the United States snapped up deep discounts on toys, clothing and electronics both online and at stores on Black Friday, giving retailers a strong start to their make-or-break holiday season.

A healthy economy and rising wages gave people the confidence to splash out on retailers’ annual raft of bargains.

Online shoppers spent US$643 million by 10am ET, up 28 per cent from a year ago, according to Adobe Analytics, which tracks transactions at most of the top US online retailers. Smartphone sales in particular contributed to gains.

Basketball: NBA star Curry involved in multi-car crash

Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry escaped serious injury on Friday morning after being involved in a multi-car smash while en route to the Golden State Warriors' practice facility.

The Warriors guard was westbound on Highway 24 near Oakland at around 9am PST when his black Porsche Panamera collided with two other vehicles, damaging both the front and back end of his vehicle, US media reported.

Curry's sports car suffered major front end damaged but he was not hurt and eventually made it to the Warriors' morning practice.

