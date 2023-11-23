While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 23

Vehicle explodes, forcing US-Canada border closings

A vehicle exploded on Nov 22 at the Rainbow Bridge connecting the United States and Canada at Niagara Falls, prompting authorities to close all four border crossings between western New York and Canada, US and Canadian officials said.

The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force was mobilised to investigate the incident, according to New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

Two people in the vehicle were killed in the blast and one border patrol official was injured, the Fox News Channel reported, citing unnamed sources.

Official details of the incident were murky. The Niagara Gazette newspaper, citing law enforcement sources, said the car sped onto the bridge plaza, went through a fence separating the inbound lanes from the outbound lanes, and towards the inspection lanes, where it exploded.

