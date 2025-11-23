While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 23, 2025

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

European Union climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra said that the proposed COP30 accord was acceptable, even though the bloc would have liked more.

COP30 seals climate deal that sidesteps fossil fuels

Brazil’s COP30 presidency pushed through a compromise climate deal on Nov 22 that would boost finance for poor nations coping with global warming but that omitted any mention of the fossil fuels driving it.

In securing the accord, Brazil had attempted to demonstrate global unity in addressing climate change impacts even after the world’s biggest historic emitter, the United States, declined to send an official delegation.

But the agreement, which landed in overtime after two weeks of contentious negotiations in the Amazon city of Belem, exposed deep rifts over how future climate action should be pursued.

After gavelling the deal through, COP30 president Andre Correa do Lago acknowledged the talks had been tough.

Western leaders say Ukraine plan needs work

PHOTO: AFP

European and other Western leaders said on Nov 22 a US peace plan was a basis for talks to end Russia’s war in Ukraine but needed “additional work”, part of Western efforts to eke out a better deal for Kyiv before a Nov 27 deadline.

Meeting on the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G-20) summit, European and other Western leaders scrambled to come up with a coordinated response to US President Donald Trump’s demand for Ukraine to accept his 28-point peace plan with Russia by Nov 27.

Mr Trump said in brief remarks later that his proposal was not his final offer, signalling potential room for adjustments as Ukraine and its European allies stressed that the plan could serve as a foundation for negotiations but required changes.

Bolsonaro detained for trying to break ankle bracelet

PHOTO: AFP

Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro was taken from house arrest into detention on Nov 22 after the Supreme Court accused him of trying to break his ankle bracelet and plot an escape.

The far-right firebrand was sentenced to 27 years in prison over a scheme to stop leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from taking office after the 2022 elections – a ruling he is still appealing.

Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes said Bolsonaro’s detention was a preventive measure as final appeals play out, as he is a “high flight risk.”

Golden Horse: Chang Chen edges out Richie Koh

PHOTO: AFP

Veteran Taiwanese actor Chang Chen edged out four other contenders, including Singapore’s Richie Koh, to take home the Golden Horse Award for Best Leading Actor on Nov 22.

The 49-year-old won the prestigious award for the film Lucky Lu, in which he plays a food delivery rider in New York who discovers that his e-bike has been stolen.

Accepting the award onstage, Chang thanked his actor father Chang Kuo-chu, whom he credited for introducing him to the world of cinema.

Liverpool’s Slot suffers worst loss of his Anfield reign

Liverpool manager Arne Slot conceded that his tactical tweaks failed to spark a response. PHOTO: AFP

Liverpool manager Arne Slot admitted responsibility after his side suffered their joint-heaviest ever home Premier League defeat, a 3-0 humiliation by Nottingham Forest, that left the champions in 11th place and their title chase in tatters.

Murillo, Nicolo Savona and Morgan Gibbs-White scored for Forest, who were languishing in the drop zone before kickoff, to inflict Liverpool’s sixth defeat in their last seven league games.

“Another big disappointment,” Slot told reporters. “We started off quite well for the first half an hour. We conceded the 1-0, and we weren’t able to play the way we did in the first half hour.”