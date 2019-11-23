While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 23

Frustrated Trump lashes out at impeachment probe

An irate Donald Trump said on Friday he welcomes the prospect of an impeachment trial, as the US leader lashed out at "crazy" and "corrupt" opponents probing potential abuse of presidential power.

After a week of dramatic impeachment testimony from current and former administration officials, an embattled Trump took to a favourite broadcaster to air a long, occasionally incoherent list of grievances - against the FBI, his political adversaries, impeachment inquiry leaders, the "deep state," and more.

"These people are sick," Trump raged down the telephone line to Fox at the start of a 53-minute tirade that showed how angered and unsettled he has been by an impeachment inquiry that threatens his presidency.

Multiple witnesses, in often damning testimony under oath, buttressed charges the president conditioned much-needed military aid and a coveted White House meeting on Ukraine investigating his political rivals.

Former Boston College student charged over boyfriend's suicide pleads not guilty

A former Boston College student pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges of involuntary manslaughter stemming from what prosecutors said was her role in encouraging her boyfriend to commit suicide.

A lawyer for Inyoung You, 21, entered the plea on her behalf during a hearing in Suffolk County Superior Court after she returned from South Korea to face charges brought last month over the May 20 suicide of her college boyfriend, who leaped to his death from a parking garage hours before his graduation.

Prosecutors point to thousands of text messages that You exchanged with Alexander Urtula as evidence showing she was physically, verbally and psychologically abusive to the 22-year-old and told him to "go kill himself" and to "go die."

French doctor still treating patients at 98

When French doctor Christian Chenay saw his first patients in 1951, penicillin was state of the art.

Now 98 years old, he is still working and opens his surgery in the Paris suburbs two mornings a week for patients, some of whom he has treated for decades.

With no health woes of his own - he doesn't even wear glasses during his consultations - Chenay said a quiet retirement had no appeal.

End of an era as Victoria's Secret scraps annual fashion show

It was one of the most popular fashion shows for 20 years, but US lingerie brand Victoria's Secret is cancelling its annual extravaganza amid controversy and weak financial results in the #MeToo era.

The decision, in the offing since the summer, reflects a shift towards brands seen as more empowering of women, such as singer Rihanna's, and comes after several years of declining TV viewership.

The brand is often accused of objectifying women and has been struggling to appeal to a younger generation of lingerie shoppers who increasingly prefer simpler, less sexualized designs.

Death threats prompt music exec to appeal for peace in feud with Taylor Swift

Music executive Scooter Braun on Friday said his family had received "numerous death threats" over a feud with singer Taylor Swift, and appealed to her to make peace.

Braun, who earlier this year bought the Big Machine Group record label where Swift recorded her first six albums, issued a public plea to the singer after she said the label had refused permission for her to perform her old hits at Sunday's American Music Awards (AMA) show.

Swift last week urged her 122 million Instagram fans to let Braun and Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta "know how you feel about this."

