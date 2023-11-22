While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 22

North Korea says spy satellite launch successful
North Korea said on Nov 22 it had succeeded in putting a military spy satellite in orbit after two previous failures, as the US led its allies in condemning the launch as a “brazen violation” of UN sanctions.
A rocket carrying the satellite blasted off Nov 21 from North Phyongan province, flew along its designated path and “accurately put the reconnaissance satellite ‘Malligyong-1’ on its orbit,” state-run news agency KCNA reported.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was on hand to witness the blast off, and congratulated the scientists and technicians behind the mission, it added.
The United States quickly led condemnation of the launch as a “brazen violation” of UN sanctions and said it could destabilise the region.
Israeli PM tells Cabinet hostage deal is ‘right decision’
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his Cabinet on Nov 21 that accepting a deal for the release of hostages taken in the Hamas attacks of Oct 7 was “a difficult decision but it’s a right decision”.
US President Joe Biden had helped “improve the framework being laid out before you... to include more hostages at a lower price”, he told his Cabinet, as it met to vote on the deal.
“The entire security establishment fully supports it.”
S. Korean president addresses UK lawmakers on state visit
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol told lawmakers in Britain’s parliament on Nov 21 that relations between the two nations “will be reborn” as he began a pomp-filled three-day state visit.
Mr Yoon addressed MPs and peers, assembled in the Royal Gallery of the House of Lords, during an event-packed first day in the British capital.
He highlighted the intertwined history of the two nations before looking forward to deepening ties on Nov 22 by signing an agreement on a number of topics – known as the “Downing Street Accord” – and opening negotiations on a beefed up trade deal.
Covid-19 variant maintains threat, says WHO
Covid-19 remains a threat as a virus variant has been spreading steadily around the globe, the World Health Organisation said on Nov 21.
There are currently three variants of interest (XBB.1.5, XXB.1.16 and EG.5) and six variants under monitoring – a lower level of concern.
One of the six, BA.2.86, is being moved up to become a variant of interest. The new classification should help promote surveillance and research.
Czech crowdfunder sends arms to Ukraine, despite fatigue
A Czech crowdfunding project called “Gift For Putin” has been sending Ukraine a steady supply of weapons, despite growing aid fatigue and flagging Western support amid Russia’s invasion.
The initiative has raised the equivalent of US$27.5 million (S$36 million) from more than 188,000 donors to buy a tank, a rocket launcher, a demining system, drones and ammunition.
The project, which is run by a former TV news editor, Martin Ondracek, is currently fund-raising for a Black Hawk helicopter worth an estimated US$4 million.