While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 22

North Korea says spy satellite launch successful

North Korea said on Nov 22 it had succeeded in putting a military spy satellite in orbit after two previous failures, as the US led its allies in condemning the launch as a “brazen violation” of UN sanctions.

A rocket carrying the satellite blasted off Nov 21 from North Phyongan province, flew along its designated path and “accurately put the reconnaissance satellite ‘Malligyong-1’ on its orbit,” state-run news agency KCNA reported.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was on hand to witness the blast off, and congratulated the scientists and technicians behind the mission, it added.

The United States quickly led condemnation of the launch as a “brazen violation” of UN sanctions and said it could destabilise the region.

