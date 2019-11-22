While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 22

Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu charged with corruption, says he won't resign

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday he would not resign despite being charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust in a corruption scandal that he denounced as an "attempted coup".

The charges announced by Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit were the first of their kind against a serving Israeli prime minister and represented the gravest crisis in the political career of Israel's longest-serving leader.

Netanyahu, in power continuously since 2009 and before that in the 1990s, has dominated Israeli politics for a generation, decisively turning the country to the right.

He has denied wrongdoing in the three graft cases, saying he is the victim of a political witch hunt.

READ MORE HERE

Trump ex-adviser calls Ukraine election interference theory 'fictional narrative'

President Donald Trump's former Russia adviser Fiona Hill urged lawmakers in the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry on Thursday not to promote "politically driven falsehoods" that cast doubt on Russia's interference in the 2016 US election.

In testimony to the House Intelligence Committee, Hill said based on their questions and statements some members of the panel appear to believe that Russia and its security services did not conduct a campaign against the United States during the 2016 presidential race, and that perhaps Ukraine did.

Some Republican members of the Democratic-led committee have advanced the discredited theory, which has been embraced by Trump and his political allies.

READ MORE HERE

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg files paperwork to run for US president

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg filed paperwork on Thursday with the Federal Election Commission to run for US president as a Democrat, the latest sign that the former New York City Mayor is joining the crowded nominating contest.

The filing allows Bloomberg to raise money in a bid for the White House, but an aide said on Thursday that no final decision on whether he will run has been made.

Bloomberg, 77, has signalled that he plans a late-entry in the Democratic primary, suggesting he feels the field of nearly 20 candidates is vulnerable.

READ MORE HERE

Europol 'most wanted' man arrested for murder after 20 years on run

A Frenchman wanted for two decades for murdering a British businessman has been arrested in Abidjan, prosecutors said on Thursday, after years on the run during which he reportedly hosted a reality TV crime programme and staged an audacious prison break.

Jean-Claude Lacote, 53, and his wife Hilde Van Acker, 56, were each sentenced to life in their absence for the killing of businessman Marcus Mitchell who was shot twice in the head in Belgium in 1996.

The pair, listed on Europol's most wanted list, fled Belgium in the aftermath of the murder only to resurface two decades later in the Ivory Coast commercial capital.

READ MORE HERE

Coldplay won't tour new album, want shows to be 'sustainable'

British band Coldplay will not tour to promote their new album, but are working on how to make their gigs environmentally sustainable, lead singer Chris Martin said.

The rock group, known for songs like Yellow, Paradise and Viva la Vida, will release their eighth studio album Everyday Life on Friday. The 52-minute record is made up of two halves, Sunrise and Sunset.

Coldplay last toured globally in 2016-2017 to promote album A Head Full Of Dreams.

READ MORE HERE